ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Arizona State, NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested for disorderly conduct, intimidating

Apr 10, 2024, 7:56 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

Mug shot of former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs....

Mug shot of former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona State and Baltimore Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona on two charges Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Suggs was charged with one count of threatening and intimidating, and another for disorderly conduct with a weapon.

According to Scottsdale police, the incident occurred early in the afternoon on March 10 at a Starbucks.

Authorities say that Suggs, who was driving his Black Range Rover, made contact with the victim’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. A verbal confrontation ensued between Suggs and the victim, leading to explicit remarks and threats from Suggs.

“I’ll kill your (expletive) ass,” Suggs said, according to police.

As Suggs left the Starbucks, the report notes that he flashed a handgun through the open window of his vehicle, leaving the victim feeling endangered.

The dash camera in the vehicle of the victim captured footage of the altercation, which police obtained following the incident.

Nearly a month later, Suggs was stopped and arrested by detectives as he left his Scottsdale residence on Tuesday afternoon. He was transported to the Scottsdale Police Department city jail for booking.

Suggs was later released.

The 41-year-old played from 2003-18 with the Baltimore Ravens and made seven Pro Bowls, with a 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award. He made First Team All-Pro that season and Second Team All-Pro in 2008.

Suggs played in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2019 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for two games.

That was his last NFL season.

Suggs had 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles that season for the Cardinals before he was released and allowed to join a contender.

Arizona had signed Suggs before that year to a one-year deal after he spent his entire prior NFL career with the Ravens. The Cardinals notably passed on selecting Suggs when he entered the 2003 draft, trading down from the sixth overall pick to acquire multiple picks, including a 17th overall choice to draft receiver Bryant Johnson.

Suggs went 10th to the Ravens.

Terrell Suggs’ previous arrests
Suggs was previously arrested in 2016 in Scottsdale for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. He received a citation and was later released.

In 2003, Suggs was accused of assaulting a man in a parking lot at a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Phoenix. He was acquitted of the charges in 2005.

