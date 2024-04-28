Arizona State football lands DE J’Mond Tapp from Texas

Arizona State football landed a defensive threat in edge rusher J’Mond Tapp, who spent the past two seasons at Texas.

The defensive end announced his commitment to the Sun Devils on Instagram on Sunday after reportedly visiting ASU and Louisville last week.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder entered the transfer portal earlier this month after he played seven games for the Longhorns last season. He had eight tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.

He played in nine games overall with Texas and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He was the No. 23 edge prospect and the No. 295 player in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

Tapp was formerly a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 127 overall player in the 2022 high school class.

Earlier this month, ASU lost quarterback Jaden Rashada, wide receiver Elijhah Badger and cornerbacks Ed Woods and RJ Regan to the portal. The program also boosted its roster by landing Chamon Metayer from the transfer portal. Metayer spent this spring with Colorado after three seasons at Cincinnati.

