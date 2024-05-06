The Arizona Bowl was searching for a sponsor replacement from Barstool and on Monday revealed its 2024 name. It’s officially the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

The rebranded bowl game is named after Snoop Dogg’s new canned cocktail line, which itself is branded after his 1994 song “Gin & Juice.” It’ll be the first bowl game sponsored by an alcohol brand, according to Yahoo! Sports.

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and superconferences,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted to social media. “So it’s time we get back to the roots of college football when it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry.

“I’m ready to bring the juice back to the college football. I’m taking my talents to Arizona. … Believe me, Arizona baby.”

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl!! 🏈 presented by Gin & Juice @ByDreAndSnoop 👊🏿 12/28/24. pic.twitter.com/xGPKxXmdzd — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 6, 2024

When is the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl?

The game is set for 2:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl is expected to sign a television deal with a linear network after it was only available in 2023 on the Barstool app, the CW Network and Fubo TV. The iconic rapper will be heavily involved in the gameday experience, which could include a concert at halftime or postgame, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Snoop Dogg is expected to contribute to the in-game broadcast, will participate in bowl activities leading up to the game and will be featured in a musical component. There are plans for a “Snooper Bowl,” where the artist plans to bring the top California and Arizona youth teams together for a battle the week of the game. “Plus,” Snoop added, “we have some surprises coming this year, ya dig.”

The bowl game in the past has been affiliated with the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference. Last season, Wyoming defeated Toledo, 16-15.

.@theARIZONABOWL founder Ali Farhang says Snoop Dogg will be a color commentator on the game broadcast. Kickoff is December 28th at 2:30 MST.🎙️ — Jenna Fink (@jennamfink) May 6, 2024

So that’s what Snoop Dogg was talking about

The renamed bowl game was revealed after Snoop Dogg teased the moves he was making to Tucson on Sunday night.

It included a tagging of Arizona Wildcats coach Brent Brennan.

I’m takin my talents 2 Arizona 🗒️ 🖊️ @CoachBrennan — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 6, 2024

Snoop Dogg has been heavily involved in grassroots football with his Snoop Youth Football League in Los Angeles. His son, Cordell Broadus, was a high-profile recruit who landed at UCLA but walked away from the game in 2015.

Follow @AZSports