Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin & Juice’ brand takes over sponsorship of Arizona Bowl

May 6, 2024, 9:49 AM | Updated: 2:35 pm

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl logo...

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl logo

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Bowl was searching for a sponsor replacement from Barstool and on Monday revealed its 2024 name. It’s officially the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

The rebranded bowl game is named after Snoop Dogg’s new canned cocktail line, which itself is branded after his 1994 song “Gin & Juice.” It’ll be the first bowl game sponsored by an alcohol brand, according to Yahoo! Sports.

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and superconferences,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted to social media. “So it’s time we get back to the roots of college football when it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry.

“I’m ready to bring the juice back to the college football. I’m taking my talents to Arizona. … Believe me, Arizona baby.”

When is the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl?

RELATED STORIES

The game is set for 2:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl is expected to sign a television deal with a linear network after it was only available in 2023 on the Barstool app, the CW Network and Fubo TV. The iconic rapper will be heavily involved in the gameday experience, which could include a concert at halftime or postgame, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Snoop Dogg is expected to contribute to the in-game broadcast, will participate in bowl activities leading up to the game and will be featured in a musical component. There are plans for a “Snooper Bowl,” where the artist plans to bring the top California and Arizona youth teams together for a battle the week of the game. “Plus,” Snoop added, “we have some surprises coming this year, ya dig.”

The bowl game in the past has been affiliated with the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference. Last season, Wyoming defeated Toledo, 16-15.

So that’s what Snoop Dogg was talking about

The renamed bowl game was revealed after Snoop Dogg teased the moves he was making to Tucson on Sunday night.

It included a tagging of Arizona Wildcats coach Brent Brennan.

Snoop Dogg has been heavily involved in grassroots football with his Snoop Youth Football League in Los Angeles. His son, Cordell Broadus, was a high-profile recruit who landed at UCLA but walked away from the game in 2015.

Arizona Football

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the NCAAF game at Mountain Amer...

Damon Allred

Where do incoming, outgoing ASU, Arizona football transfers rank?

The transfer portal has never been more active, so where does ESPN rank past and future ASU and Arizona players?

19 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona Sports

Tetairoa McMillan among Arizona Wildcats projected as 1st-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Arizona enters 2025 with high expectations. It starts with Tetairoa McMillan's talent as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of the Florida Gators speaks to the media du...

David Veenstra

Where did former Arizona high school players land in the NFL Draft?

Eight former Arizona high school football players were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is where they landed:

8 days ago

Tight end Tanner McLachlan #84 of the Arizona Wildcats makes a reception against defensive back Ro ...

Damon Allred

Where did former ASU Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats land in the NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and several players who played collegiately in Arizona are now slated to play on Sundays.

8 days ago

Arizona Wildcats TE Tanner McLachlan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Cincinnati Bengals pick Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Arizona and Southern Utah tight end Tanner McLachlan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 194th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

9 days ago

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing...

Vincent DeAngelis

San Francisco 49ers select Arizona’s Jacob Cowing with 135th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

9 days ago

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin & Juice’ brand takes over sponsorship of Arizona Bowl