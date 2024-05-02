The blow of the gut-punch departure of Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch this offseason was softened by receiver Tetairoa McMillan among the returnees under new coach Brent Brennan. Arizona will enter the Big 12 with high expectations, and it starts with McMillan’s talent as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan isn’t the only Wildcat returnee who has rising stock as a prospect. Cornerback Tacario Davis, who recently pulled his name out of the transfer portal, as well as offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea are also getting attention as potential first-round picks.

But McMillan is viewed atop the wideouts in the draft class after piling up 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. His 6-foot-5 frame and athleticism put him among a group of receivers in the class that also includes Missouri’s Luther Burden III and cornerback-slash-receiver Travis Hunter from Colorado.

With the 2024 draft done with, early mocks view Arizona’s roster as rich in talent at a couple of positions.

Here’s a roundup of very early 2025 mock drafts and big boards that see McMillan and Co. as soon-to-be pros.

Tetairoa McMillan among Arizona players in early 2025 NFL mock drafts

No. 14 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers — McMillan

He has a Mike Evans-esque frame and finished 2023 with an 89.1 receiving grade and nearly 1,400 receiving yards. McMillan paired with George Pickens and Roman Wilson would create a dynamic receiving corps in Pittsburgh.

No. 16 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars — Davis

Davis is a ballhawk with freakish length who would create an excellent cornerback combo with Tyson Campbell. Davis earned an excellent 85.9 coverage grade in 2023, breaking up 12 passes in the process. He could be the next Tariq Woolen.

No. 31 overall, San Francisco 49ers — Savaiinaea

Even after selecting Dominick Puni in the third round, the 49ers should keep adding to their offensive line. Savaiinaea has work to do as a run blocker, but he has intriguing tools in pass protection. Since 2022, his 80.0 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets places in the 90th percentile among offensive tackles.

No. 11 overall, Washington Commanders — McMillan

At 6-5, McMillan brings mismatch potential with his size and finishing skills. There are some areas of his game that scouts want to see developed this season, but his athletic adjustment skills and sticky hands make him a quarterback-friendly target.

No. 19 overall, Los Angeles Chargers — McMillan

A wide catch radius and the ability to be a deep threat would be a great pairing with Justin Herbert. … Considering the team moved on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, it may take another offseason to fully rebuild the wide receiver corps.

No. 22 overall, New York Jets — Savaiinaea

Yes, the organization acquired veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. General manager Joe Douglas made sure offensive tackle was covered with the selection of Olumuyiwa Fashanu in this year’s first round. Fashanu will replace Smith sooner or later. Meanwhile, Moses is a free agent after this year.

No. 32 overall, Kansas City Chiefs — Davis Davis is another long and feisty cornerback. The 6’4″ defensive back can come in and take over the outside spot opposite Josh Williams while keeping Trent McDuffie in the slot where he’s dominant. Yahoo! Sports No. 13 overall prospect — McMillan A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with very good hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside. While not overly explosive, McMillan still consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance. He is also a good route runner who can sink and still has plenty of burst and speed to create separation on the intermediate levels. The 33rd Team No. 14 overall, Indianapolis Colts — McMillan This is another loaded wide receiver class, and Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most productive players in the class. … He has incredible size at 6-foot-5 and should only be more productive in 2025. No. 26 overall, Green Bay Packers — Davis Tacario Davis has incredible size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds), and he knows how to use it. His lack of long speed is the reason he falls to No. 26, but he is a fantastic player who could upgrade Green Bay’s defense. No. 28 overall, Philadelphia Eagles — Savaiinaea He has experience playing guard, and his size (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) suggests that might be his best spot in the NFL. But he should be an early-round selection next year with his strong hands and powerful base.

