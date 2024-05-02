Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Tetairoa McMillan among Arizona Wildcats projected as 1st-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft

May 2, 2024, 7:39 AM

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs for yardage during the Valero Alamo Bowl game featuring the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners on December 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The blow of the gut-punch departure of Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch this offseason was softened by receiver Tetairoa McMillan among the returnees under new coach Brent Brennan. Arizona will enter the Big 12 with high expectations, and it starts with McMillan’s talent as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

McMillan isn’t the only Wildcat returnee who has rising stock as a prospect. Cornerback Tacario Davis, who recently pulled his name out of the transfer portal, as well as offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea are also getting attention as potential first-round picks.

RELATED STORIES

But McMillan is viewed atop the wideouts in the draft class after piling up 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. His 6-foot-5 frame and athleticism put him among a group of receivers in the class that also includes Missouri’s Luther Burden III and cornerback-slash-receiver Travis Hunter from Colorado.

With the 2024 draft done with, early mocks view Arizona’s roster as rich in talent at a couple of positions.

Here’s a roundup of very early 2025 mock drafts and big boards that see McMillan and Co. as soon-to-be pros.

Tetairoa McMillan among Arizona players in early 2025 NFL mock drafts

Pro Football Focus

No. 14 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers — McMillan

He has a Mike Evans-esque frame and finished 2023 with an 89.1 receiving grade and nearly 1,400 receiving yards. McMillan paired with George Pickens and Roman Wilson would create a dynamic receiving corps in Pittsburgh.

No. 16 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars — Davis

Davis is a ballhawk with freakish length who would create an excellent cornerback combo with Tyson Campbell. Davis earned an excellent 85.9 coverage grade in 2023, breaking up 12 passes in the process. He could be the next Tariq Woolen.

No. 31 overall, San Francisco 49ers — Savaiinaea

Even after selecting Dominick Puni in the third round, the 49ers should keep adding to their offensive line. Savaiinaea has work to do as a run blocker, but he has intriguing tools in pass protection. Since 2022, his 80.0 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets places in the 90th percentile among offensive tackles.

The Athletic

No. 11 overall, Washington Commanders — McMillan

At 6-5, McMillan brings mismatch potential with his size and finishing skills. There are some areas of his game that scouts want to see developed this season, but his athletic adjustment skills and sticky hands make him a quarterback-friendly target.

Bleacher Report

No. 19 overall, Los Angeles Chargers — McMillan

A wide catch radius and the ability to be a deep threat would be a great pairing with Justin Herbert.

Considering the team moved on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, it may take another offseason to fully rebuild the wide receiver corps.

No. 22 overall, New York Jets — Savaiinaea

Yes, the organization acquired veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. General manager Joe Douglas made sure offensive tackle was covered with the selection of Olumuyiwa Fashanu in this year’s first round.

Fashanu will replace Smith sooner or later. Meanwhile, Moses is a free agent after this year.

No. 32 overall, Kansas City Chiefs — Davis

Davis is another long and feisty cornerback. The 6’4″ defensive back can come in and take over the outside spot opposite Josh Williams while keeping Trent McDuffie in the slot where he’s dominant.

Yahoo! Sports

No. 13 overall prospect — McMillan

A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with very good hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside. While not overly explosive, McMillan still consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance. He is also a good route runner who can sink and still has plenty of burst and speed to create separation on the intermediate levels.

The 33rd Team

No. 14 overall, Indianapolis Colts — McMillan

This is another loaded wide receiver class, and Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most productive players in the class. … He has incredible size at 6-foot-5 and should only be more productive in 2025.

No. 26 overall, Green Bay Packers — Davis

Tacario Davis has incredible size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds), and he knows how to use it. His lack of long speed is the reason he falls to No. 26, but he is a fantastic player who could upgrade Green Bay’s defense.

No. 28 overall, Philadelphia Eagles — Savaiinaea

He has experience playing guard, and his size (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) suggests that might be his best spot in the NFL. But he should be an early-round selection next year with his strong hands and powerful base.

Arizona Football

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of the Florida Gators speaks to the media du...

David Veenstra

Where did former Arizona high school players land in the NFL Draft?

Eight former Arizona high school football players were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is where they landed:

4 days ago

Tight end Tanner McLachlan #84 of the Arizona Wildcats makes a reception against defensive back Ro ...

Damon Allred

Where did former ASU Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats land in the NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and several players who played collegiately in Arizona are now slated to play on Sundays.

4 days ago

Arizona Wildcats TE Tanner McLachlan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Cincinnati Bengals pick Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Arizona and Southern Utah tight end Tanner McLachlan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 194th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 days ago

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing...

Vincent DeAngelis

San Francisco 49ers select Arizona’s Jacob Cowing with 135th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 days ago

Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona OL Jordan Morgan picked by Packers in NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona Wildcats product Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

7 days ago

The Arizona State Sun Devils...

Associated Press

NCAA to grant immediate eligibility for athletes no matter how many times they transfer

NCAA athletes are now eligible to play immediately no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements.

10 days ago

Tetairoa McMillan among Arizona Wildcats projected as 1st-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft