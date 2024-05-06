The transfer portal has never been so active, and while a lot of the best Arizona State football transfers have Tempe in the rear view, defensive end J’Mond Tapp is on his way to make his mark.

ESPN’s Billy Tucker ranked the 55 best transfers in the spring portal, narrowing it down from more than 2,000 players to enter this offseason.

The 55-man list includes three Sun Devils who are on their way out, one who is on his way in and two outgoing Arizona Wildcats.

Quarterback Jaden Rashada (No. 16) is ESPN’s top-ranked quarterback transfer. He chose to leave ASU after Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt appeared to take the starting job by the horns in spring practice.

Although he flashed in his true-freshman season, he’s not likely to see the field much in Athens after transferring to Georgia, which has Heisman-favorite Carson Beck.

His arrival can push Beck and create some healthy competition with returning backup and former 2022 ESPN 300 QB Gunner Stockton. Most importantly for the immediate future, Rashada improves depth among scholarship players in that position room. Barring injury, won’t come in and play much.

Rashada’s favorite target as a freshman, wide receiver Elijhah Badger (No. 20), is not far behind. He entered the portal after leading ASU in receiving over the past two years, boasting 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 catches.

He posted these numbers with inconsistent QB play and a coaching change. … He is a smart route runner and works leverage well to get open. … Badger only has one year of eligibility left but will be sought after as he’s an experienced veteran who can step right into a No. 1 or 2 receiver spot for a Power 5 team in need.

Badger is reportedly considering Washington, Florida and Arizona among others.

Cornerback Ed Woods (No. 33) shocked Arizona State coaches and players when he entered the portal, and the 6-foot defensive back is en route to Michigan State.

The Spartans’ secondary is depleted and coming off a year where they gave up second-most passing yards in the Big Ten. Woods should be a Day 1 starter for new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

Defensive end J’Mond Tapp (No. 41) transfers in from Texas to fill a big need for the Sun Devils along the defensive line. He will help an ASU defense that was in the bottom half of the Pac-12 in sacks and passing yards allowed in 2023.

Tapp can play a true edge for ASU or slide inside on pressure packages and fill some of the much-needed interior pressures that Colorado transfer B.J. Green II provided last season in Tempe.

Were any Arizona Wildcats listed on ESPN’s transfer rankings?

Defensive lineman Bill Norton (No. 49) is transferring to Texas to replace Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat, who were both top-40 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Norton is a massive space-eater who can occupy blockers and let Texas’ fast-attacking linebackers clean up. The veteran run stuffer is a great scheme fit in Austin.

Jordan Washington (No. 55) leaves Arizona after spending just his freshman season there. The 5-foot-10 running back was Arizona’s only addition in the 2024 class ranked in ESPN’s top 300 prospect rankings.

What landed Washington among the top prospects in the 2024 class and will continue to bring him attention now as a transfer is his big-play ability and versatility. … Last spring in track he recorded a 10.24 100m and more importantly that speed translates to his play as he has been recorded hitting over 21 mph on film.

Washington announced a commitment on Sunday to Washington, following former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.