Former Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijhah Badger is planning to visit Arizona and Florida, according to 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz and On3’s Pete Nakos.

Zenitz adds that Badger, who entered the transfer portal late last month, has already met with Washington.

The Sacramento native is coming off 65 catches for 713 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games played last season.

Against Colorado last season, he reeled in 12 catches for 134 yards. In ASU’s road win over UCLA, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Badger had 12 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2023.

Badger also served as a return specialist for Arizona State in 2023. Taking back 20 kicks, Badger averaged 28.9 yards per return.

Maki Stewart commits to ASU

Badger may not have a place to hang his hat, but the same can’t be said for new Sun Devil Maki Stewart.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Stewart announced his commitment to Arizona State on Thursday.

“I’m home,” Stewart said on social media.

According to SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman, the No. 57-ranked interior lineman from Long Beach Millikan High School, had offers from USC and other institutions before choosing Arizona State.

The news of Stewart’s commitment comes after 247 Sports reported on Wednesday that former Georgia Tech and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to join ASU and compete for the starting job.

Follow @AZSports