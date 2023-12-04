Wyoming will play Toledo in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

After Barstool had exclusive streaming rights to the game in 2021 and 2022, the CW will air the game this year but with Barstool personalities including Dave Portnoy, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Jake Marsh calling the game. Adam “Rone” Ferrone and Caleb Pressley will work as sideline reporters.

The Cowboys (8-4) finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West Conference and are playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive season (the first time in school history). Wyoming is also appearing in its sixth bowl in the last eight seasons.

Wyoming had non-conference wins over Texas Tech and Appalachian State, as well as conference wins over then-ranked Fresno State and rival Colorado State. However, the Cowboys struggled on the road and lost at Air Force, Boise State and UNLV.

Wyoming has twice played in the Arizona Bowl and is 1-1. The Cowboys beat Georgia State 38-17 in 2019 and lost 30-27 to Ohio in overtime last year.

Toldeo (11-2) lost to Miami (OH) 23-14 in the MAC Championship game Saturday but is the winningest team to ever play in the Arizona Bowl.

The Rockets dropped their first game of the season, a loss at Illinois, before winning the next 11 contests.

The Rockets will make their first appearance in the Arizona Bowl and are looking for the program’s first 12-win season since 1971.

Toledo and Wyoming have played each other twice before, with the road team winning each game. Wyoming won 20-15 in 2010 in Toledo, and Toledo won 34-31 in 2012, in Laramie.

