The Oregon Ducks will face the Liberty Flames in the 53rd annual Fiesta Bowl. It will take place at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day. ESPN will air the game.

The Fiesta Bowl is not a College Football Playoff Semifinal this season after hosting TCU’s win over Michigan last season.

Oregon is 2-2 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks last played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2021 when they lost to Iowa State 34-17.

The Ducks also played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2013 against Kansas State. Oregon won 35-17 and never trailed after De’Anthony Thomas took the opening kick back 94-yards for a touchdown.

In 2011, Oregon played in the BCS National Championship played at the Fiesta Bowl against Auburn and lost 22-19. In 2002, Oregon beat No. 3 Colorado 38-16 in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 8 Oregon (11-2) lost to Washington 34-31 on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship. The Ducks’ only two losses this season have come by a combined six points against No. 2 Washington. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix said he wants to play in the Fiesta Bowl, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

“Our guys are thrilled and excited about the opportunity,” Lanning said. “One of the best things about bowl games is the opportunity to finish this season with a highlight, and our guys are excited.”

No. 23 Liberty (13-0) has never played in the Fiesta Bowl. The Flames became a provisional FBS member in 2018 and became a full FBS member with bowl eligibility in 2019 after previously competing in the FCS. This year was also Liberty’s first season in Conference USA and the first season that Liberty has been ranked in the CFP’s Top 25.

Liberty beat New Mexico State 49-35 in Lynchburg on Friday night to win the Conference USA title, its ninth overall conference title and first as an FBS team.

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell said the Fiesta Bowl matchup with Oregon is “the biggest challenge maybe ever in the history of our program.”

Oregon and Liberty have never played against each other.

Fiesta Bowl results – College Football Playoff era

2022 – TCU 51, Michigan 45 (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

2021 – Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

2020 – Iowa State 34, Oregon 17

2019 – Clemson 29, Ohio State 23 (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

2018 – LSU 40, Central Florida 32

2017 – Penn State 35, Washington 28

2016 – Clemson 31, Ohio State (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

2015 – Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28

2014 – Boise State 38, Arizona 30

Following this year’s game, the Fiesta Bowl will host the first-ever CFP Quarterfinal game on December 31, 2024, before a CFP Semifinal on January 8, 2026.

