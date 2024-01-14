Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NCAA FB

Centennial High School 4-star recruit Noah Carter decommits from Washington

Jan 14, 2024, 9:42 AM

Centennial edge rusher Noah Carter, a four-star recruit, announced he is decommitting from Washingt...

Centennial edge rusher Noah Carter, a four-star recruit, announced he is decommitting from Washington and re-opening his recruiting. (@3noahcarter/X)

(@3noahcarter/X)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Centennial High School’s Noah Carter, a four-star recruit and the No. 5 player from Arizona, announced he has de-committed from Washington and re-opened his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound edge rusher was the 2023 Arizona High School Defensive Player of the Year and the second highest ranked player in Washington’s Class of 2024.

Carter became the second player to decommit from the Huskies’ 2024 Class after defensive tackle Dominic Kirks de-committed on Friday following Alabama’s hiring of head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Before signing with Washington on Dec. 20, Carter had 11 offers, including those from Arizona, Arizona State and Texas. Carter will ask to be released from his National Letter of Intent next week. National Signing Day is on February 7.

Last year, Carter totaled 55 tackles and 11 sacks for Centennial who advanced to the Open Division state championship game before falling to Liberty. Carter also played wide receiver for the Coyotes and added eight receiving touchdowns and two punt-return touchdowns on the season. He finished his high school career with 96 tackles (68 solo), four tackles for loss and 25 sacks.

To go along with the decommitments, Washington has also lost projected starting quarterback Will Rogers, linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, linebacker Ethan Barr, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, defensive back Mishael Powell and safety Asa Turner to the transfer portal.

NCAA FB

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer watches during the first half of the national championship NCAA ...

Associated Press

Alabama set to hire Washington’s Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as its next football coach

Alabama is expected to hire Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as its next head coach. DeBoer led Washington to an undefeated regular season.

2 days ago

Head coach Nick Saban...

Associated Press

Alabama’s Nick Saban retiring after winning 7 national championships

Alabama coach Nick Saban is retiring after winning more national championships than any other major college football coach.

4 days ago

J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum spearheaded Michigan's attack which beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl. (P...

Associated Press

Michigan tops Alabama in overtime of Rose Bowl, clinches CFP Final appearance

Behind a Blake Corum touchdown in overtime, Michigan clinched its first appearance in the CFP championship game with a victory over Alabama.

13 days ago

Bo Nix...

Alex Weiner

Oregon QB Bo Nix’s record-setting day leads Ducks to Fiesta Bowl win over Liberty

Oregon, led by quarterback Bo Nix in his final start, made the most of its Fiesta Bowl experience with a victory over Liberty in Glendale.

13 days ago

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass against Washington during the first half of the Pac-12 cham...

Associated Press

Oregon Ducks enter Fiesta Bowl against Liberty as heavy favorite

Oregon is a 17.5-point favorite against Liberty in Monday's Fiesta Bowl, one of the most lopsided betting lines during bowl season.

13 days ago

Liberty's CJ Daniels celebrates after a reception against New Mexico State during the second half o...

Associated Press

Liberty set for Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon after emotional season sparked by tragedy

After offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died by suicide in fall camp, Liberty became a much closer team ahead of its best year in program history.

15 days ago

Centennial High School 4-star recruit Noah Carter decommits from Washington