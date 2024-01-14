Centennial High School’s Noah Carter, a four-star recruit and the No. 5 player from Arizona, announced he has de-committed from Washington and re-opened his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound edge rusher was the 2023 Arizona High School Defensive Player of the Year and the second highest ranked player in Washington’s Class of 2024.

Carter became the second player to decommit from the Huskies’ 2024 Class after defensive tackle Dominic Kirks de-committed on Friday following Alabama’s hiring of head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Please respect my decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7odUHvhz5a — Noah Carter (@3noahcarter) January 13, 2024

Before signing with Washington on Dec. 20, Carter had 11 offers, including those from Arizona, Arizona State and Texas. Carter will ask to be released from his National Letter of Intent next week. National Signing Day is on February 7.

Last year, Carter totaled 55 tackles and 11 sacks for Centennial who advanced to the Open Division state championship game before falling to Liberty. Carter also played wide receiver for the Coyotes and added eight receiving touchdowns and two punt-return touchdowns on the season. He finished his high school career with 96 tackles (68 solo), four tackles for loss and 25 sacks.

To go along with the decommitments, Washington has also lost projected starting quarterback Will Rogers, linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, linebacker Ethan Barr, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, defensive back Mishael Powell and safety Asa Turner to the transfer portal.

