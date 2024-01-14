Close
Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite decommits from Washington

Jan 14, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite announced he is decommitting from Washington and reopening his recruiting. (@keona_wilhite34/X)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite announced he has decommitted from Washington and reopened his recruitment on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound recruit will ask to be released from his National Letter of Intent with National Signing Day on February 7.

Wilhite is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and a four-star recruit according to Rivals.

Wilhite had 60 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four passes defensed during his senior season. He finished his high school career with 84 tackles (59 solo), 24 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Before officially signing with Washington on Dec. 20, he announced his commitment to the Huskies on Oct. 23. Wilhite also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, UCLA, BYU, Colorado and Nebraska.

In October, Wilhite decommitted from Arizona after committing to the Wildcats in June.

Wilhite is the fourth player to decommit from the Huskies after defensive tackle Dominic Kirks and linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale decommitted on Friday and edge rusher Noah Carter decommitted on Saturday following Alabama’s hiring of head coach Kalen DeBoer.

To go along with the decommitments, Washington has also lost projected starting quarterback Will Rogers, linebacker Ethan Barr, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, defensive back Mishael Powell and safety Asa Turner to the transfer portal.

