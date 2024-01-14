The University of Arizona and head football coach Jedd Fisch have an agreement in principle on a restructured contract with a boost in pay, reports Justin Spears and Michael Lev at the Arizona Daily Star.

The Arizona Board of Regents would need to approve Fisch’s contract, however. The next ABOR meeting is set for Feb. 21, but the UA is pushing for a special session on Jan. 25, according to Spears and Lev.

Fisch led the Arizona football program turnaround, as the Wildcats finished 10-3 with an Alamo Bowl victory in the coach’s third season. Last year was also the first time since 2014, and only the fourth time in school history, the program has reached 10 wins.

His success caught the attention of other teams in need of coaches including the Washington Huskies and NFL’s Tennessee Titans, according to Spears and Lev.

Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reported UW expects to announce its new head coach this holiday weekend. Head coach Kalen DeBoer left UW for the Alabama vacancy left by Nick Saban retiring.

Arizona announced an extension with Fisch through the 2027 season in December 2022 after the Wildcats jumped from 1-11 to 5-7 with a Territorial Cup win over Arizona State. The $16.3 million contract signed last December included $15.9 million in salary and bonuses, and a $400,000 bonus that would have been activated if Fisch was still at Arizona through November.

“We believe we have an opportunity here to turn Arizona football into having the same success that Arizona basketball has had over the last 30 years, but to do that you’ve got to have continuity,” Fisch told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta in December.

Fisch has said he wants his coaching staff compensated “accordingly” before he gets a new contract.

