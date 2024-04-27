Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Cincinnati Bengals pick Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Arizona Wildcats TE Tanner McLachlan...

Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) scores a touchdown against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona and Southern Utah tight end Tanner McLachlan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 194th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior caught 79 passes for 984 yards in 25 games over the past two seasons for the Wildcats, scoring six touchdowns. He caught a season-high seven passes for 60 yards and two scores in Arizona’s 59-23 Territorial Cup rout over ASU.

McLachlan impressed at the combine, running a 4.61-second 40-yard dash that was tied for third among 2024 tight ends at the combine. His 10-yard split time of 1.58 seconds was tied for fourth.

He was named a Second Team All-Pac-12 member this past year and was a 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Before transferring to Tucson in 2022, McLachlan didn’t see much action with Southern Utah.

In spring 2021, he appeared in five games for Southern Utah, catching 12 passes for 120 yards.

Arizona has already seen multiple players picked in the 2024 draft, led off by offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, who went 25th overall to the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 135th pick.

