Former Arizona and Southern Utah tight end Tanner McLachlan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 194th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior caught 79 passes for 984 yards in 25 games over the past two seasons for the Wildcats, scoring six touchdowns. He caught a season-high seven passes for 60 yards and two scores in Arizona’s 59-23 Territorial Cup rout over ASU.

McLachlan impressed at the combine, running a 4.61-second 40-yard dash that was tied for third among 2024 tight ends at the combine. His 10-yard split time of 1.58 seconds was tied for fourth.

Tanner McLachlan is one of my favorite day 3 TEs and seems like a guy who’s gonna have a good career Big target, nice burst, attacks passes with soft hands, shows some wiggle at the top of routes, and is tough over the middle + after the catch. Can already see him on TE screens… https://t.co/xwYqcfXwup pic.twitter.com/BxQ65JH9Jf — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 23, 2024

He was named a Second Team All-Pac-12 member this past year and was a 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Before transferring to Tucson in 2022, McLachlan didn’t see much action with Southern Utah.

In spring 2021, he appeared in five games for Southern Utah, catching 12 passes for 120 yards.

Arizona has already seen multiple players picked in the 2024 draft, led off by offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, who went 25th overall to the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 135th pick.