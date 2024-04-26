Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona OL Jordan Morgan picked by Packers in NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024, 8:12 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) line up during the college football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 25, 2023 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona Wildcats product Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Morgan went No. 25 overall, becoming the first Wildcats player taken in the opening round of the draft since defensive back Antoine Cason in 2008 went to the San Diego Chargers. Cason went 27th overall.

Arizona has not had a drafted player since 2021 (Gary Brightwell and Roy Lopez), and the last time a Wildcats offensive lineman was taken was 2009 (Eben Britton to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Morgan was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch, and during the combine he expressed belief in his ability to play the position at the next level. Morgan also said at the scouting combine he would do anything to help his team, including moving inside or to the right side if needed.

RELATED STORIES

Morgan measured at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds at the combine, where he ran an unofficial 5.04-second 40-yard dash.

He met with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers during the pre-draft process.

The Arizona native and Marana High School alum overcame a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season and started all 12 games the following fall. He was a First Team All-Pac-12 member during his senior year after getting named an honorable mention in 2022. He also played in the Senior Bowl.

National mock drafts had him slated as a late first-round pick or early second-rounder.

This could be a busier draft for Wildcats compared to the recent past with wide receiver Jacob Cowing and tight end Tanner McLachlan showing up on seven-round mocks from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

The last time Arizona had three players picked in one NFL Draft was 2014.

Arizona Football

The Arizona State Sun Devils...

Associated Press

NCAA to grant immediate eligibility for athletes no matter how many times they transfer

NCAA athletes are now eligible to play immediately no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements.

3 days ago

Running back Michael Wiley #6 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with offensive lineman Jordan Morg...

Damon Allred

Here’s where ESPN’s Matt Miller ranks 2024 NFL Draft prospects from ASU, Arizona

Several players from Arizona and Arizona State are on ESPN's 474-man NFL draft rankings ahead of the first round taking place Thursday.

5 days ago

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins...

Arizona Sports

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins to step down

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins has been involved in the hires of Jedd Fisch, Tommy Lloyd and Brent Brennan.

23 days ago

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after ca...

Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Rittenberg: Arizona Wildcats’ QB room ranks 10th in nation

Led by the final Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Noah Fifita, the Arizona Wildcats' quarterback room was ranked 10th in the nation.

1 month ago

Grand Canyon forward Duke Brennan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Duke Brennan uses inspiration from family and high motor to propel GCU basketball

Grand Canyon's Duke Brennan has strong Arizona connections and comes from a family of athletes in Colt and Brent Brennan.

2 months ago

Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona OL, potential 1st-round pick Jordan Morgan shows off speed at NFL Draft Combine

Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan had the opportunity to show off his speed and athleticism at the NFL Combine on Sunday.

2 months ago

Arizona OL Jordan Morgan picked by Packers in NFL Draft