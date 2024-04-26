The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona Wildcats product Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Morgan went No. 25 overall, becoming the first Wildcats player taken in the opening round of the draft since defensive back Antoine Cason in 2008 went to the San Diego Chargers. Cason went 27th overall.

Arizona has not had a drafted player since 2021 (Gary Brightwell and Roy Lopez), and the last time a Wildcats offensive lineman was taken was 2009 (Eben Britton to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Morgan was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch, and during the combine he expressed belief in his ability to play the position at the next level. Morgan also said at the scouting combine he would do anything to help his team, including moving inside or to the right side if needed.

Morgan measured at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds at the combine, where he ran an unofficial 5.04-second 40-yard dash.

He met with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers during the pre-draft process.

The Arizona native and Marana High School alum overcame a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season and started all 12 games the following fall. He was a First Team All-Pac-12 member during his senior year after getting named an honorable mention in 2022. He also played in the Senior Bowl.

National mock drafts had him slated as a late first-round pick or early second-rounder.

This could be a busier draft for Wildcats compared to the recent past with wide receiver Jacob Cowing and tight end Tanner McLachlan showing up on seven-round mocks from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

The last time Arizona had three players picked in one NFL Draft was 2014.

