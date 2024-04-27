Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cowing, who went to Maricopa High School, was not just a revelation at Arizona but throughout his entire college career.

He starred for two seasons in Tucson after transferring from UTEP. While at Arizona, he accumulated nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage on 183 touches, scoring 20 touchdowns as well.

Cowing was a touchdown machine in 2023. He set the single-season program record with 13 receiving touchdowns.

WR – Jacob Cowing, Arizona Receptions: 82 (6th)

Catch Perc.: 73.2% (10th)

TD: 11 (6th)

YAC: 471 (10th) HEIGHT: 5’ 8’’

WEIGHT: 168 lbs

ARM: 29 1/4’’

HAND: 9’’ 40-Yard Dash: 4.38 Seconds

10-Yard Split:,1.54 Seconds

Vertical Jump: 36’’

Broad Jump: 9’ 11’’

3-Cone Drill:,7.02…

His 85 catches paced the Pac-12 in 2022 and his 90 catches in 2023 ranked second. He ranks ninth on the NCAA’s all-time leaderboard with 316 career catches.

The 5-foot-8 wide receiver spent three seasons with the Miners to begin his college career.

Cowing led the Miners in receiving yards all three seasons, including a 2021 campaign in which he finished with 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns.

He ranked ninth nationally among all FBS players in receiving yards that season and earned First Team All-Conference USA honors in 2021.

Cowing hauled in 141 receptions, 2,595 yards, and 13 touchdowns during his tenure in El Paso.

Cowing ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine and improved to a 4.38 on his second attempt. Only four receivers finished with a better time, including Texas’ Xavier Worthy, with a combine record 4.21.

Cowing said during NFL Combine media interviews he has watched a lot of Tyler Lockett, Zay Flowers and Tank Dell, smaller receivers who have had NFL success.