Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

San Francisco 49ers select Arizona’s Jacob Cowing with 135th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing...

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing #2 of the Arizona Wildcats runs for a first down during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

RELATED STORIES

Cowing, who went to Maricopa High School, was not just a revelation at Arizona but throughout his entire college career.

He starred for two seasons in Tucson after transferring from UTEP. While at Arizona, he accumulated nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage on 183 touches, scoring 20 touchdowns as well.

Cowing was a touchdown machine in 2023. He set the single-season program record with 13 receiving touchdowns.

His 85 catches paced the Pac-12 in 2022 and his 90 catches in 2023 ranked second. He ranks ninth on the NCAA’s all-time leaderboard with 316 career catches.

The 5-foot-8 wide receiver spent three seasons with the Miners to begin his college career.

Cowing led the Miners in receiving yards all three seasons, including a 2021 campaign in which he finished with 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns.

He ranked ninth nationally among all FBS players in receiving yards that season and earned First Team All-Conference USA honors in 2021.

Cowing hauled in 141 receptions, 2,595 yards, and 13 touchdowns during his tenure in El Paso.

Cowing ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine and improved to a 4.38 on his second attempt. Only four receivers finished with a better time, including Texas’ Xavier Worthy, with a combine record 4.21.

Cowing said during NFL Combine media interviews he has watched a lot of Tyler Lockett, Zay Flowers and Tank Dell, smaller receivers who have had NFL success.

Arizona Football

Arizona Wildcats TE Tanner McLachlan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Cincinnati Bengals pick Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Arizona and Southern Utah tight end Tanner McLachlan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 194th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

20 minutes ago

Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona OL Jordan Morgan picked by Packers in NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona Wildcats product Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

2 days ago

The Arizona State Sun Devils...

Associated Press

NCAA to grant immediate eligibility for athletes no matter how many times they transfer

NCAA athletes are now eligible to play immediately no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements.

5 days ago

Running back Michael Wiley #6 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with offensive lineman Jordan Morg...

Damon Allred

Here’s where ESPN’s Matt Miller ranks 2024 NFL Draft prospects from ASU, Arizona

Several players from Arizona and Arizona State are on ESPN's 474-man NFL draft rankings ahead of the first round taking place Thursday.

7 days ago

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins...

Arizona Sports

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins to step down

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins has been involved in the hires of Jedd Fisch, Tommy Lloyd and Brent Brennan.

25 days ago

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after ca...

Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Rittenberg: Arizona Wildcats’ QB room ranks 10th in nation

Led by the final Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Noah Fifita, the Arizona Wildcats' quarterback room was ranked 10th in the nation.

1 month ago

San Francisco 49ers select Arizona’s Jacob Cowing with 135th pick in 2024 NFL Draft