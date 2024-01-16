The transfer portal is closed, but not for programs that have staff turnover at head coach. As such, the Arizona Wildcats could be attempting to keep their players from leaving via the portal with Jedd Fisch’s departure to Washington and replacement Brent Brennan’s move from San Jose State now official.

Fisch told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo at the beginning of January that he expected 17 of 22 starters to return, and many in the two-deep rotation were expected back as well.

That included Football Writers Association of America Offensive Freshman of the Year and quarterback Noah Fifita, as well as sophomore receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

But defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen leaving to take a co-DC job with the Texas Longhorns and then Fisch’s departure — and his recruitment of the remaining staff to join him with the Huskies — changes things in Tucson.

Here’s a running tally of Arizona players in the transfer portal that Brennan must either recruit or replace:

Arizona Wildcats in the transfer portal after Jedd Fisch’s departure

RB Jonah Coleman — 871 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns

CB Ephesians Prysock — 64 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 1 INT

QB Brayden Dorman

Follow @AZSports