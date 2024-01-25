Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Ex-Syracuse coach Dino Babers reportedly to join Arizona football as offensive coordinator

Jan 25, 2024, 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Dino Babers, Arizona Wildcats...

Head coach Dino Babers of the Syracuse Orange takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Yankee Stadium on November 11, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Today's game marks the 100th anniversary of the contest played at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona football head coach Brent Brennan has tapped former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers to join the Wildcats as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, reports Rivals.com’s Troy Hutchison and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Babers, 62, went 20-45 as Syracuse’s head coach from 2016-23 before he was fired this past season with one regular season game left. He previously led Bowling Green (2014-15) and Eastern Illinois (2012-13), hitting double-digit wins in his second season at each school before leaving for another job.

RELATED STORIES

Babers is 78-71 as a college head coach.

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina, Brennan and Babers have strong ties to late Arizona head coach Dick Domey.

Brennan and Babers were featured speakers at his celebration of life in 2019.

The pair was on the 2000 Arizona coaching staff under Tomey. Babers served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1998-2000 and also led wide receivers (1995-96) and running backs (1997).

From there, Babers worked as an assistant in different capacities for two years at Texas A&M (2001-02), a year at Pittsburgh (2003), at UCLA (2004-07) and then at Baylor (2008-11).

Babers has strong ties to the state of Arizona with a graduate assistant stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1985 and coached special teams and defensive backs at Northern Arizona in 1990.

Arizona Football

Ephesians Prysock, Arizona football transfer...

Arizona Sports

Arizona football transfers list: Portal departures for Wildcats with Jedd Fisch out

Which Arizona Wildcats football players are in the transfer portal after Jedd Fisch left for Washington? Here's a full list.

5 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats receiver Bobby Wade...

Arizona Sports

Arizona football coaching staff hires under Brent Brennan

Who has new Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan hired to his new coaching staff so far as he replaces Jedd Fisch.

22 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats Duane Akina senior defense assistant/secondary...

Arizona Sports

Duane Akina named Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator under Brent Brennan

The Arizona Wildcats under new head coach Brent Brennan have reportedly retained Duane Akina on staff as defensive coordinator.

1 day ago

Danny Gonzales, former New Mexico head coach...

Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State DC Danny Gonzales reportedly takes assistant job with rival Wildcats

The Wildcats have agreed to hire former Arizona State defensive coordinator and New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales, reports Pete Thamel.

1 day ago

Arizona State University president Michael Crow and then-vice president for university athletics Ra...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona’s 2 largest universities need an athletic director: Here’s a list of AD candidates

It's time for a reset at the university athletic director positions for both the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats.

1 day ago

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against Washington during the first half of ...

Vincent DeAngelis

Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st NFL mock draft has pair of 1st-rounders with Arizona ties

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels and Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan look to be picked in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

2 days ago

Ex-Syracuse coach Dino Babers reportedly to join Arizona football as offensive coordinator