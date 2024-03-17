Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

ESPN’s Rittenberg: Arizona Wildcats’ QB room ranks 10th in nation

Mar 17, 2024, 6:00 AM

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after ca...

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after catching a 50-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Led by the final Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Noah Fifita, the Arizona Wildcats’ quarterback room was ranked 10th in the nation and first among Big 12 schools in a new batch of future power rankings on ESPN.

“No position has been transformed more by the rise of the portal than quarterback,” ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg noted.

But the biggest reason for optimism in Tucson was about who stayed, and Fifita stuck around to lead Arizona into its first Big 12 season, despite the departure of his former coach, Jedd Fisch.

“The redshirt sophomore must adjust to a new coaching staff led by Brent Brennan and featuring Dino Babers … as offensive coordinator,” Rittenberg said. “Fifita once again will be throwing passes to standout receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He could lead the offense through 2026.”

RELATED STORIES

ESPN pointed to the depth behind Fifita as reason for concern, but Arizona retained Brayden Dorman, the Wildcats’ top recruit in the 2023 class, after he entered the transfer portal following Fisch’s departure.

Fisch did, however, bring Demond Williams Jr., a 2024 four-star out of Basha High in Chandler, with him to Washington after Williams was an early enrollee in Tucson.

Which other Big 12 quarterback situations ranked in the top 25?

14. Utah, headlined by Cam Rising, back for a seventh collegiate season after “lingering knee issues following ACL surgery prevented him from playing last season.”

15. Kansas, headlined by Jalon Daniels, the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year before last season whose preseason back issues kept him out for the season.

20. Kansas State, headlined by Avery Johnson, a top-100 recruit in 2023 “who dazzled in limited work as a true freshman.”

Arizona Football

Grand Canyon forward Duke Brennan...

Vincent DeAngelis

Duke Brennan uses inspiration from family and high motor to propel GCU basketball

Grand Canyon's Duke Brennan has strong Arizona connections and comes from a family of athletes in Colt and Brent Brennan.

8 days ago

Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona OL, potential 1st-round pick Jordan Morgan shows off speed at NFL Draft Combine

Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan had the opportunity to show off his speed and athleticism at the NFL Combine on Sunday.

14 days ago

Jacob Cowing...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Jacob Cowing shows off elite speed at NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft prospect Jacob Cowing from Arizona put up one of the fastest 40-yard dash times among wide receivers at the combine.

15 days ago

An empty podium is seen at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by...

David Veenstra

What to watch for: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine schedule, preview and more

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week in Indianapolis. Here's a complete guide for college and professional fans across Arizona.

19 days ago

Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 prepares for a game at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Tucson...

Tom Kuebel

Former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura declares for NFL Draft

Jayden de Laura declared for the NFL Draft and will forego his fifth season of college football eligibility.

23 days ago

Arizona Wildcats director of athletic Desiree Reed-Francois is introduced...

Arizona Sports

Arizona AD Reed-Francois: Financial shortfall not ‘incredibly unique’

University of Arizona director of athletics Desiree Reed-Francois departed Missouri because it was an "opportunity to come home."

26 days ago

ESPN’s Rittenberg: Arizona Wildcats’ QB room ranks 10th in nation