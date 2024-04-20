NFL teams don’t have it easy when preparing for the draft each year, accounting for hundreds of prospects from around the globe.

Even though he’s not selecting for a team, ESPN NFL draft expert Matt Miller sorted an astounding 474 prospects in this class, meaning his list has nearly double the amount of players that will be selected in the seven-round draft (257 picks).

Among Miller’s 474 listed prospects are six players who entered the draft straight out of Arizona State University or the University of Arizona, as well as a few more with extra stops in between.

42. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Morgan allowed just three sacks over the last two seasons across more than 900 pass-blocking snaps in 22 games, according to PFF. He played all five of his collegiate seasons in Tucson.

Here’s what Miller had to say about the Wildcats mainstay, whom he compared to Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins.

Morgan has quick feet and an impressive ability to dance and anchor with defenders. There are scouts who suggest Morgan could kick inside to guard or center, but I see left tackle tape thanks to his agility, flexibility and poise. Teams running an outside zone scheme will love the way he gets out into space and clears out defenders.

160. Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior caught 79 passes for 984 yards in 25 games over the past two seasons, scoring six touchdowns. He caught a season-high seven passes for 60 yards and two scores in Arizona’s Territorial Cup win over ASU.

McLachlan impressed at the combine, running a 4.61-second 40-yard dash that was tied for third among 2024 tight ends at the combine. His 10-yard split time of 1.58 seconds was tied for fourth.

167. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

Cowing starred for two seasons in Tucson after transferring from UTEP. While at Arizona, he accumulated nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage on 183 touches, scoring 20 touchdowns as well.

His 85 catches paced the Pac-12 in 2022 and his 90 catches in 2023 ranked second. He ranks ninth on the NCAA’s all-time leaderboard with 316 career catches.

328. Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

After transferring from Auburn, the 6-foot-3 corner played 21 games in the maroon and gold over the last two seasons, totaling 73 tackles, two of which were for loss. He added two interceptions along with 13 passes defensed.

Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com, gave Torrence a 5.69 grade, which translates to “priority undrafted free agent.”

340. Michael Wiley, RB, Arizona

It’s rare in 2024 to see a player stay with the same school for five years, but that’s the career Wiley had, posting nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage with 28 total touchdowns over 49 games with the Wildcats.

He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the combine which helped him earn a top-15 athleticism score among running backs by Next Gen Stats.

428. Chris Edmonds, S, Arizona State

Over two years with ASU, Edmonds racked up 121 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 24 games.

The 6-foot-2 senior defensive back wasn’t invited to the combine, but he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at ASU’s pro day and has garnered top-30 visits with the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Additionally, two former Sun Devils, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, found themselves in the top 50 of Miller’s board at fifth and 45th, respectively.