Former Arizona State and Memphis quarterback Brady White is reuniting with ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on the Sun Devil coaching staff, he announced on Sunday.

White played at ASU from 2015-17 before transferring to Memphis, where Dillingham was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018. White played three seasons for the Tigers from 2018-20, two of which came under head coach Mike Norvell, ASU’s former offensive coordinator (2012-15) who recruited the quarterback to Tempe.

After going pro in the USFL, the former signal caller joined Memphis’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2022, where he worked with wide receivers. He will coach receivers as a grad assistant at ASU, as well, according to SunDevilSource.

Super excited to be heading back to the desert and joining the @ASUFootball coaching staff! Extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to work🔱 #ForksUp #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/megwEuKWkQ — Brady White (@BradyWhite223) January 21, 2024

“Super excited to be heading back to the desert and joining the (ASU football) coaching staff! Extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to work,” White wrote on X.

White appeared in five games with ASU in 2016 and 2017, completing 25-of-49 passes for 259 yards and throwing two touchdowns and an interception. Most of his production came in one game against UCLA in 2016, as injuries impacted the once four-star recruit from California during his time in the desert.

He became the starting quarterback at Memphis in 2018 and played 39 games over the next three seasons. He threw 90 touchdowns to 30 interceptions and averaged 274 passing yards per game. The Tigers went to three straight bowl games and won the Montgomery Bowl in 2020.

White was a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist and the William V. Campbell Trophy winner in 2020.

