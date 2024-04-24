Arizona State football lands TE Chamon Metayer from Colorado

Arizona State football landed a red zone threat in tight end transfer Chamon Metayer, who spent this spring with Colorado after three seasons at Cincinnati.

Metayer announced his commitment on social media Wednesday after visiting Tempe. He transferred to Deion Sanders’ program this offseason, but after spending 10 practices with Colorado he re-entered the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils quickly replaced tight end Bryce Pierre — who entered the portal last week — adding to a position group that has Florida State transfer Markeston Douglas, San Diego State transfer Cameron Harpole, redshirt freshman Coleson Arends and four-star recruit Jayden Fortier.

Emory Jones finds Chamon Metayer and the #Bearcats take the lead! pic.twitter.com/FDi7uzNsTw — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) October 14, 2023

Metayer played 11 games last season for the Bearcats and caught 23 passes for 258 yards with a team-high five touchdowns with former Sun Devil Emory Jones as his quarterback. He played in 17 games overall with Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound target from Miami, Florida, has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2021.

It has been an eventful few days for Arizona State when it comes to the roster.

ASU lost quarterback Jaden Rashada, wide receiver Elijhah Badger and cornerbacks Ed Woods and RJ Regan to the portal just in the past week. The program also boosted its 2025 recruiting class, namely with four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson.

Follow @AZSports