ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger, tight end Bryce Pierre enter transfer portal

Apr 19, 2024, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger during a game against Fresno State in Tempe, Arizona on ...

Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger during a game against Fresno State in Tempe, Arizona on September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State leading receiver Elijhah Badger has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Sacramento, California, native led the Sun Devils in receiving the past two seasons. In 2023, he recorded 65 receptions for 713 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, he totaled 70 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

Against Colorado last season, he registered 12 catches for 134 yards, including a 30-yard reception. On the road in the Sun Devils’ signature win of the season against UCLA, he had 12 catches for 116 yards, a touchdown and another 30-yard reception.

He also starred on special teams. He returned 20 kicks for 578 yards. His biggest play came in the season opener against Southern Utah, where he returned one 81 yards.

In 2022, he caught 30 more passes (70) than any of his teammates, and his 866 receiving yards were 366 more than the next Sun Devil.

Senior tight end Bryce Pierre will also enter the transfer portal. Pierre was the Sun Devils’ only returning tight end. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California, native tallied 17 receptions for 139 yards last season.

