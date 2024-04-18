Jaden Rashada is expected to leave Arizona State and enter the transfer portal, as Sam Leavitt is expected to be named the starting quarterback, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Thursday.

Leavitt separated himself during spring practice and appeared on track to win the starting job as Rashada was limited in spring with a thumb injury, according to Gambadoro.

Rashada met with head coach Kenny Dillingham on Thursday to inform the coach he would look for opportunities elsewhere after playing three games as a freshman at ASU.

Someone will be getting an elite talent and a great person!! Will always be rooting for you! https://t.co/FZpeo2O7Ll — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) April 18, 2024

The Sun Devils are expected to bring in an additional quarterback in the transfer portal, Gambadoro said.

Leavitt transferred from Michigan State to Arizona State in the offseason after former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith replaced Mel Tucker. Smith did not recruit Leavitt out of the Beavers’ home state, which Leavitt acknowledged to Spartans Illustrated when discussing his decision to transfer.

As a transfer, Leavitt said he had earned offers from Oregon State, BYU, Utah and Washington State.

Leavitt played sparingly as a freshman in 2023, appearing in split time over four games with his redshirt abilities still intact and four years of eligibility remaining.

He completed 15-of-23 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback added 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

Leavitt was 247Sports’ 18th-ranked quarterback and a four-star prospect out of West Linn, Oregon, two years ago. The first offer listed by 247Sports came from Florida State in June 2021, when Dillingham was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Seminoles.