Arizona State football’s 2025 recruiting class got a little bit bigger on Thursday with the addition of three-star defensive back Xavier Skowron out of Texas City, Texas.

Skowron is rated as the No. 48 safety in 2025 and the No. 98 prospect out of Texas, according to 247Sports. He finished his season on the All-District First Team.

Arizona State has made a point to hit Texas hard in recruiting, bringing in 10 Texas freshmen over head coach Kenny Dillingham’s two recruiting classes in his tenure so far, 2023 and 2024.

Listed at 5-foot-10.5 and 180 pounds, the safety chose ASU over local Houston, Arkansas and Ole Miss, giving the Sun Devils a fifth commitment for the 2025 class. Skowron’s addition placed ASU at No. 6 out of 16 Big 12 schools in the very early class rankings.

Skowron also ran track at Texas City as part of its regional-qualifying relay team. He also clocked an 11.59 time in the 100-meter dash, according to 247Sports.