Hines Ward reportedly to become ASU’s wide receivers coach

Former NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has agreed to become Arizona State’s next wide receivers coach, according to ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel, via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ward, who played his entire 14-year pro career for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a four-time Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.

After retiring, he later was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets (2019), a wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic University (2021) and head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL (2023).

ASU finished 3-9 last season.

The Sun Devils ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in total passing yards with 2,524 and had just eight passing touchdowns all season.

The University of Oregon hired former ASU assistant Ra’Shaad Samples as its next running backs coach and assistant head coach on Sunday. Samples was the pass-game coordinator and receivers coach for the Sun Devils last season.

Ward will coach a wide receivers group led by Elijhah Badger, Jake Smith and Jordyn Tyson.

