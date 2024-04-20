Four-star wide receiver recruit Adrian Wilson, from Weiss High School in Texas, announced a commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver is rated as the 18th-best wide receiver and the 155th player in the country by 247 Sports’ composite ranking. He’s the highest-ranked commitment to the Sun Devils’ 2025 class.

Wilson originally committed to play for TCU but decommitted four days later when he committed to play for the Oregon Ducks on July 29, 2023. He decommitted from Oregon on March 26.

Last Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Hines Ward agreed to become Arizona State’s next wide receivers coach. The Sun Devils ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in total passing yards with 2,524 and had just eight passing touchdowns all season last year.

Arizona State’s leading receiver Elijhah Badger entered the transfer portal on Friday and quarterback Jaden Rashada announced he is entering the portal on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, the NCAA levied penalties for recruiting violations by ASU, which was found to have broken rules under Herm Edwards.

