Arizona State baseball’s Isaiah Jackson climbs wall for home run robbery

Apr 21, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Isaiah Jackson...

Arizona State outfielder Isaiah Jackson (24) during an NCAA baseball game against California on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State center fielder Isaiah Jackson made his case to show up on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays with an outstanding home run robbery Sunday against the UCLA Bruins.

UCLA’s JonJon Vaughns — also on the football team — smoked a ball over the fence at Jackie Robinson Stadium, and Jackson climbed the wall to rip it away in a 13-1 Sun Devils win.

Jackson pushed off the wall with his foot to get up for the catch reminiscent of Jim Edmonds, Gary Matthews Jr. or Ken Griffey Jr. in the majors leagues.

The sophomore from Vail is no stranger to robbing home runs, including earlier this season when he timed his jump perfectly to bring one back against Santa Clara at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Jackson made the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball All-Defensive Team as a freshman after getting drafted by the Houston Astros in the 18th Round of the MLB Draft out of high school.

Arizona State swept UCLA and returns home to host USC next weekend, starting Friday.

Arizona State baseball’s Isaiah Jackson climbs wall for home run robbery