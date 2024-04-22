Arizona State center fielder Isaiah Jackson made his case to show up on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays with an outstanding home run robbery Sunday against the UCLA Bruins.

UCLA’s JonJon Vaughns — also on the football team — smoked a ball over the fence at Jackie Robinson Stadium, and Jackson climbed the wall to rip it away in a 13-1 Sun Devils win.

PUT IT ON @D1BASEBALL

PUT IT ON @ESPN PUT. IT. IN. THE. LOUVRE. This is as good of a catch as you will EVER see by @Jackson_Isaiah6. pic.twitter.com/U03LkPDVdq — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) April 21, 2024

Jackson pushed off the wall with his foot to get up for the catch reminiscent of Jim Edmonds, Gary Matthews Jr. or Ken Griffey Jr. in the majors leagues.

The sophomore from Vail is no stranger to robbing home runs, including earlier this season when he timed his jump perfectly to bring one back against Santa Clara at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

ACTION. JACKSON.@Jackson_Isaiah6 has been hitting the ball so well, we almost forgot this side of his game. pic.twitter.com/wPr54KfZ5m — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) February 18, 2024

Dear colleagues at @SportsCenter. I have a SC Top Ten play for you. 👊🏼🔱#thecommittee https://t.co/bUS4nDSbPI — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) April 21, 2024

Jackson made the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball All-Defensive Team as a freshman after getting drafted by the Houston Astros in the 18th Round of the MLB Draft out of high school.

Arizona State swept UCLA and returns home to host USC next weekend, starting Friday.

Follow @AZSports