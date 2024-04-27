Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Milwaukee’s leading scorer BJ Freeman commits to Arizona State

Apr 27, 2024, 10:35 AM

BJ Freeman #10 of the Milwaukee Panthers shoots the ball during the first half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on November 8, 2022 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball on Saturday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-6 forward entered the transfer portal last month and declared for the draft at the same time (while retaining his college eligibility). He was the No. 18 ranked power forward and No. 121 player in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

The rising senior averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.1% at 3-point range last season. He led the Panthers in minutes (32.2), scoring, rebounds, assists and steals.

He was also named to the Sunshine Slam Ocean Bracket All-Tournament Team and the 2024 Horizon League All-Tournament Team.

Before playing the last two seasons at Milwaukee, Freeman started his career at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.

Freeman joins a Sun Devils team that also recently added former Ball State forward Basheer Jihad, Missouri State leading scorer Alston Mason and former ASU guard Austin Nunez.

