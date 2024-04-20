Missouri State transfer Alston Mason committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball on Friday.

Mason entered the transfer portal last month and was named third-team all-league for the Missouri Valley Conference.

The rising senior averaged 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.3% at 3-point range last season. He led the Bears in minutes (35.2), scoring, steals and had the second-most assists per game.

Mason scored a career-high 36 points and added seven rebounds and three assists in a game against Drake in January. The 6-foot-2 guard also hit five 3-pointers in the double overtime win.

Missouri State fired its coach, Dana Ford, in March after six seasons with no NCAA Tournament appearances. The Bears have not made the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

Before playing the last two seasons at Missouri State, Mason started his career at Oklahoma and played one season for the Sooners.

He was a three-star recruit out of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Kansas. His dad, Alton Mason, played for Arizona State from 1998-2001. Alston was born in Belgium while his dad played professionally in Europe.

Last Friday, Mason posted on social media he was visiting Arizona State. He joins a Sun Devils team that also added former Ball State forward Basheer Jihad from the portal.

