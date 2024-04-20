Close
Missouri State’s leading scorer Alston Mason commits to Arizona State

Apr 19, 2024, 6:19 PM

Alston Mason #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners takes a shot as Tyrese Hunter #11 of the Iowa State Cyclone...

Alston Mason #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners takes a shot as Tyrese Hunter #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones, and George Conditt IV #4 of the Iowa State Cyclones block in the second half of play at Hilton Coliseum on February 19, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 75-54 over the Oklahoma Sooners. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Missouri State transfer Alston Mason committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball on Friday.

Mason entered the transfer portal last month and was named third-team all-league for the Missouri Valley Conference.

The rising senior averaged 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.3% at 3-point range last season. He led the Bears in minutes (35.2), scoring, steals and had the second-most assists per game.

Mason scored a career-high 36 points and added seven rebounds and three assists in a game against Drake in January. The 6-foot-2 guard also hit five 3-pointers in the double overtime win.

Missouri State fired its coach, Dana Ford, in March after six seasons with no NCAA Tournament appearances. The Bears have not made the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

Before playing the last two seasons at Missouri State, Mason started his career at Oklahoma and played one season for the Sooners.

He was a three-star recruit out of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Kansas. His dad, Alton Mason, played for Arizona State from 1998-2001. Alston was born in Belgium while his dad played professionally in Europe.

Last Friday, Mason posted on social media he was visiting Arizona State. He joins a Sun Devils team that also added former Ball State forward Basheer Jihad from the portal.

