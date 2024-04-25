Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Former Arizona State guard Austin Nunez commits to Sun Devils

Apr 24, 2024, 9:43 PM

Austin Nunez #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives against Baylor Scheierman #55 of the Creight...

Austin Nunez #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives against Baylor Scheierman #55 of the Creighton Bluejays in the first half of their game during the Jack Jones Hoopfest basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Arizona State guard Austin Nunez is coming back to the Sun Devils after spending one season at Ole Miss.

Nunez played a reserve role as a freshman for the Sun Devils before transferring to Ole Miss as a sophomore for the 2023-24 season.

Nunez took home Pac-12 player of the week honors on Nov. 21, 2022. The lefty scorer posted 10 points against VCU and another 15 in only 22 minutes versus Michigan.

As a freshman, he missed the Sun Devils’ final eight games of the year due to a concussion he suffered in mid-February.

He was not activated until the NCAA Tournament, but he did not return to Bobby Hurley’s rotation.

He averaged 4.5 points and 0.9 assists on 41.5% shooting in 16.3 minutes per game during his first season with the Sun Devils.

He played sparingly at Ole Miss during his sophomore season, averaging 0.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists over 6.7 minutes per game.

Nunez was ranked by 247Sports as a top-75 recruit in the country. He originally joined center Duke Brennan as the first two prospects in ASU’s 2022 class.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith First✝️ (@austinn2nunez)

