Dennis Evans, a 7-foot transfer from Louisville, announced his commitment to Grand Canyon men’s basketball on social media Friday.

Evans played one season for the Cardinals and was a four-star recruit out of Hillcrest High School in Riverside, California. He was No. 28 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The center played in seven games with Louisville last season due to a shoulder injury.

He averaged 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 62.5% from the field in a total of 64 minutes. He blocked five shots in limited chances.

Evans had a promising debut, scoring seven points with two rebounds and two blocks against UMBC.

The Antelopes won their first NCAA Tournament game last season over Saint Mary’s before exiting in the second round against Alabama.

Head coach Bryce Drew’s roster will see some turnover with Tyon Grant-Foster entering the NBA Draft. Guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. and forward Gabe McGlothan are out of eligibility after five years each.

