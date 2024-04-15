Close
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster enters 2024 NBA Draft, per report

Apr 15, 2024, 1:43 PM

Tyon Grant-Foster...

GCU's Tyon Grant-Foster – who has had multiple heart surgeries and lives with a cardiac defibrillator – will enter the 2024 NBA Draft.(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster, who was the 2023-24 WAC Player of the Year, will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, according to Shams Charania.

Grant-Foster improved his draft stock after a pair of stellar performances in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The 24-year-old tallied 51 total points, 15 total rebounds and five total blocks in two games of March Madness this year.

He led GCU to a 75-66 victory over Saint Mary’s in the Round of 64. However, GCU fell to Alabama 72-61 in the following round.

This season, Grant-Foster averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, helping GCU to a WAC title and a 30-5 record – the best in the history of the program.

Now, he has the chance to continue defying the odds by competing in the NBA.

In 2021, Grant-Foster played for DePaul. In a season opener, Grant-Foster collapsed on his way to the locker room during halftime. He was resuscitated, spent 10 days in the hospital and received an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Shortly after, he attempted to play in a pickup game, where he collapsed again. He was sent to the hospital where he received a second heart surgery in the spring of 2022.

Grant-Foster spent 16 months recovering before doctors cleared him to play in March 2023. He signed with GCU the following month and became a staple of the team throughout the 2023-24 season. Now, he’ll look for his next opportunity at the professional level.

