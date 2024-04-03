The 2024 College Slam Dunk contest hosted by Grand Canyon will include a local flavor, with GCU’s own Gabe McGlothan and Arizona’s Keshad Johnson taking part on Thursday.

The event’s organizers on Wednesday released the final rosters for the dunk contest, as well as the three-point shootout for men and women that will take place at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix.

ESPN will air the championships live at 6 p.m. MST Thursday. Also included in the slate of events is a hot shot challenge, while the winners of the men’s and women’s three-point championships will then square off against each other.

McGlothan spent the past four years at Grand Canyon and this past season averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds to help the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the Round of 32. He showed his ups on the big stage.

GABE MCGLOTHAN ON THAT RIM‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/i2bfPgFYHO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 23, 2024

Johnson spent a single season at Arizona and provided his fair share of highlight dunks this season. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

KESHAD JOHNSON THE BREAKAWAY JAM 😳 (via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/CkWQ26lvyc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 23, 2023

The rosters for the dunk contest include several smaller-school competitors, with Iowa State’s Hason Ward the only Power Five participant aside from Johnson.

The shootout competitions on the men’s and women’s sides feature more players from power programs such as Ohio State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Syracuse, Indiana and Gonzaga, though on the men’s side March sensation Jack Gohlke from Oakland will participate as well.

2024 College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship rosters

Slam Dunk Championship

Marlow Gilmore, Francis Marion

Jermaine Hall Jr., California (PA)

Keshad Johnson, Arizona

Gabe McGlothan, Grand Canyon

Dakota Rivers, FGCU

Josh Pierre-Louis, UC Santa Barbara

John Ukomadu, Eastern Kentucky

Hason Ward, Iowa State

Langston Wilson, Milwaukee

Men’s 3-Point Championship

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Boogie Ellis, USC

Jack Gohlke, Oakland

Quincy Olivari, Xavier

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Women’s 3-Point Championship

Unique Drake, St. John’s

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Rachel Kent, Butler

Brynna Maxwell, Gonzaga

Sara Scalia, Indiana

Michelle Sidor, DePaul

Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga

