College Slam Dunk and 3-Point contests at GCU include Gabe McGlothan, Arizona’s Keshad Johnson
Apr 3, 2024, 9:14 AM
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The 2024 College Slam Dunk contest hosted by Grand Canyon will include a local flavor, with GCU’s own Gabe McGlothan and Arizona’s Keshad Johnson taking part on Thursday.
The event’s organizers on Wednesday released the final rosters for the dunk contest, as well as the three-point shootout for men and women that will take place at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix.
ESPN will air the championships live at 6 p.m. MST Thursday. Also included in the slate of events is a hot shot challenge, while the winners of the men’s and women’s three-point championships will then square off against each other.
McGlothan spent the past four years at Grand Canyon and this past season averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds to help the Antelopes to the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the Round of 32. He showed his ups on the big stage.
GABE MCGLOTHAN ON THAT RIM‼️😳
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 23, 2024
Johnson spent a single season at Arizona and provided his fair share of highlight dunks this season. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2023-24.
KESHAD JOHNSON THE BREAKAWAY JAM 😳
(via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/CkWQ26lvyc
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 23, 2023
The rosters for the dunk contest include several smaller-school competitors, with Iowa State’s Hason Ward the only Power Five participant aside from Johnson.
The shootout competitions on the men’s and women’s sides feature more players from power programs such as Ohio State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Syracuse, Indiana and Gonzaga, though on the men’s side March sensation Jack Gohlke from Oakland will participate as well.
2024 College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship rosters
Slam Dunk Championship
Marlow Gilmore, Francis Marion
Jermaine Hall Jr., California (PA)
Keshad Johnson, Arizona
Gabe McGlothan, Grand Canyon
Dakota Rivers, FGCU
Josh Pierre-Louis, UC Santa Barbara
John Ukomadu, Eastern Kentucky
Hason Ward, Iowa State
Langston Wilson, Milwaukee
Men’s 3-Point Championship
Jamison Battle, Ohio State
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Boogie Ellis, USC
Jack Gohlke, Oakland
Quincy Olivari, Xavier
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Tyler Thomas, Hofstra
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
Women’s 3-Point Championship
Unique Drake, St. John’s
Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Rachel Kent, Butler
Brynna Maxwell, Gonzaga
Sara Scalia, Indiana
Michelle Sidor, DePaul
Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga