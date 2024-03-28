Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster improved NBA Draft stock in March Madness

Mar 28, 2024, 9:44 AM

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon...

Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes reacts to a play during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

After leading Grand Canyon men’s basketball to its first NCAA Tournament win, draft experts from ESPN and USA Today said WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster has improved his NBA Draft stock.

Grant-Foster stuffed the stat sheet.

He tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in GCU’s win over Saint Mary’s in a win. Then, he put up 29 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks in the Round of 23 loss to Alabama on Sunday. Grant-Foster shot 47.8% from the floor and 33.3% on 3s but just 56.7% at the free throw line in the two games.

As USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky noted in a list of players who have improved their stock in the tournament, Grant-Foster tied Purdue’s 7-foot-4 big man Zach Edey for the most shooting fouls drawn in the tournament’s first two rounds with 10.

He was also one of toughest players to guard during one-on-one possessions and despite eventually falling to Alabama in the second round, his athleticism was on full display.

RELATED STORIES

Although ESPN appears to still rank the 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan outside its top 100 players in the 2024 draft class, Jeremy Woo noted his ability to step up under the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament.

He showcased his tough shot-making ability, shiftiness off the dribble and athleticism on both ends and at least had a case as the best individual player on the floor in both games.

In addition to a heart situation that reuqired two surgeries and an implantable defibrillator that NBA teams will need to check out before considering Grant-Foster, teams will also have concerns about his age, as he turned 24 years old earlier this month.

While a somewhat unorthodox older prospect, it’s worth noting that he was at one point the top JUCO recruit in the country before landing at Kansas for a season. His combination of pedigree and productivity will certainly be helped by the tournament platform, and he likely earned himself a longer look in workouts at the very least.

The 2024 NBA Draft takes place over two days beginning this year, with the first round happening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 26 and the second round happening at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan on June 27.

Grand Canyon University

Caitlin Clark celebrates...

Associated Press

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of players

Caitlin Clark's deep range has expanded the scope of possibilities for up-and-coming women's basketball players.

22 hours ago

Tyler Kolek, Marquette...

Damon Allred

Here’s who Phoenix Suns fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Suns' first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft sits at No. 19 overall, and they could select a star from the NCAA Tournament.

24 hours ago

Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes handles the ball against Aaron Estrada #55 of th...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon eliminated by Alabama in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

The magical season for Grand Canyon men's basketball is over after falling to Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane.

4 days ago

Rylan Griffen #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots the ball against Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Gr...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon again turning defense into offense in 2nd Round vs. Alabama

Grand Canyon continued its trend of igniting offense with defense in the first half against Alabama with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

4 days ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

March Madness has Drew brothers’ coaching patriarch jetting across the country

Former Valparaiso legend Homer Drew is racking up frequent flyer miles in an effort to support his sons coaching in the NCAA Tournament.

5 days ago

Mark Sears #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Charleston Cougars during the first ha...

David Veenstra

Who is GCU’s next NCAA Tournament opponent? A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide

After defeating Charleston on Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will now look to Sunday's matchup with Grand Canyon.

5 days ago

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster improved NBA Draft stock in March Madness