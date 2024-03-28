After leading Grand Canyon men’s basketball to its first NCAA Tournament win, draft experts from ESPN and USA Today said WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster has improved his NBA Draft stock.

Grant-Foster stuffed the stat sheet.

He tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in GCU’s win over Saint Mary’s in a win. Then, he put up 29 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks in the Round of 23 loss to Alabama on Sunday. Grant-Foster shot 47.8% from the floor and 33.3% on 3s but just 56.7% at the free throw line in the two games.

As USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky noted in a list of players who have improved their stock in the tournament, Grant-Foster tied Purdue’s 7-foot-4 big man Zach Edey for the most shooting fouls drawn in the tournament’s first two rounds with 10.

He was also one of toughest players to guard during one-on-one possessions and despite eventually falling to Alabama in the second round, his athleticism was on full display.

Although ESPN appears to still rank the 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan outside its top 100 players in the 2024 draft class, Jeremy Woo noted his ability to step up under the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament.

He showcased his tough shot-making ability, shiftiness off the dribble and athleticism on both ends and at least had a case as the best individual player on the floor in both games.

In addition to a heart situation that reuqired two surgeries and an implantable defibrillator that NBA teams will need to check out before considering Grant-Foster, teams will also have concerns about his age, as he turned 24 years old earlier this month.

While a somewhat unorthodox older prospect, it’s worth noting that he was at one point the top JUCO recruit in the country before landing at Kansas for a season. His combination of pedigree and productivity will certainly be helped by the tournament platform, and he likely earned himself a longer look in workouts at the very least.

The 2024 NBA Draft takes place over two days beginning this year, with the first round happening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 26 and the second round happening at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan on June 27.