Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon eliminated by Alabama in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Mar 24, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm

Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes handles the ball against Aaron Estrada #55 of th...

Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes handles the ball against Aaron Estrada #55 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The magical season for Grand Canyon men’s basketball is over after falling 72-61 to Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Spokane.

GCU dictated the style of play for much of the game, holding a Crimson Tide offense well under its typical effectiveness. Alabama entered the game averaging 91.3 points, but GCU held it to nearly 20 points below that.

Three blocks from each of Tyon Grant-Foster and Lok Wur helped set the tone inside defensively. Plus, three GCU starters each had two steals.

Grant-Foster was incredible on both ends, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks, but he was just 9-of-16 at the free-throw line and had zero assists with five turnovers.

However, point guard Mark Sears was able to sustain much of the Alabama offense by himself, tallying 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists with three steals. He hit five of Alabama’s eight 3s on the night.

After fighting back from down double-digits in the second half, it was a basket plus a foul from Grant-Foster that tied the game at 55.

RELATED STORIES

GCU pulled ahead shortly after, but Alabama rolled off a 17-3 run to close the game, earning a second-straight Sweet 16 appearance. The Crimson Tide will face the West region’s top-seeded North Carolina.

GCU won a program-best 30 games this season, winning the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and tournament title. It was also the first time the ‘Lopes won an NCAA Tournament game.

Head coach Bryce Drew’s record in the tournament is now 1-3 after his fourth season leading the ‘Lopes.

Grand Canyon University

Rylan Griffen #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots the ball against Tyon Grant-Foster #7 of the Gr...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon again turning defense into offense in 2nd Round vs. Alabama

Grand Canyon continued its trend of igniting offense with defense in the first half against Alabama with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

2 hours ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

March Madness has Drew brothers’ coaching patriarch jetting across the country

Former Valparaiso legend Homer Drew is racking up frequent flyer miles in an effort to support his sons coaching in the NCAA Tournament.

23 hours ago

Mark Sears #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Charleston Cougars during the first ha...

David Veenstra

Who is GCU’s next NCAA Tournament opponent? A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide

After defeating Charleston on Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will now look to Sunday's matchup with Grand Canyon.

1 day ago

Derrick Michael Xzavierro #1 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes celebrates after defeating the St. Mary'...

Arizona Sports

How to watch: Grand Canyon faces Alabama in NCAA Tournament 2nd round

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will take on Alabama in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday as a No. 12 seed.

1 day ago

Gabe McGlothan...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon basketball upsets Saint Mary’s for 1st NCAA Tournament win in school history

The Grand Canyon basketball program earned its first NCAA Tournament win, taking out Saint Mary's in the first round on Friday night.

2 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster...

Arizona Sports

GCU’s Grant-Foster, McGlothan deliver monster blocks vs. Saint Mary’s in NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon basketball's Tyon-Grant Foster got up from the weak side for a monster block against Saint Mary's.

2 days ago

Grand Canyon eliminated by Alabama in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament