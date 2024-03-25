Arizona men’s basketball will take on Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. MST.

Tommy Lloyd is looking to lead his Wildcats past the Sweet 16 for the first time in his tenure. In 2022 — Lloyd’s first season at the helm — Arizona lost in the Sweet 16 to Houston.

Sixth-seeded Clemson arrives in the Sweet 16 fresh off wins over No. 3 Baylor and No. 11 New Mexico. The winner of this game will face the winner of North Carolina-Alabama for a trip to the Final Four in Phoenix.

Time and TV channel for Arizona vs. Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

The tip-off time for Arizona against Clemson is on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. MST on CBS. It will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

No. 2 Arizona beat No. 15 Long Beach State by 20 points and No. 7 Dayton by 10 en route to its second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.

Sophomore guard Kylan Boswell led the Wildcats with 20 points in the first game before senior guard Caleb Love led them with 19 points in the second game.

Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, is up to 160 career points in the NCAA Tournament over nine games.

Clemson made its first Sweet 16 since 2018 (and 1997 before that) with a 21-point win over No. 11 New Mexico and an eight-point win over No. 3 Baylor.

Clemson was led by fifth-year senior Chase Hunter’s 21 points in its win over the Lobos, and he again led the Tigers in scoring in the win over Baylor with 20 points.

Arizona is the last remaining Pac-12 school in the tournament. No. 6 Washington State, No. 10 Colorado and No. 11 Oregon all lost in the second round after the conference was undefeated in the first round.

