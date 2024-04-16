Guard Caleb Love will enter the 2024 NBA Draft after one year with the Arizona Wildcats but posted to his social media accounts that he will maintain his college eligibility.

“First and foremost, I’m filled with gratitude for such an amazing experience to play at the University of Arizona,” he wrote on X. “I thank God for allowing me to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family for their unwavering support every step of the way.

“I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to coach Tommy Lloyd and the entire UofA coaching staff for embracing me and giving me this remarkable opportunity to become a Wildcat. I’m forever grateful.”

Love transferred to Arizona for the 2023-24 season after three years at North Carolina, which included the peak of a national championship game appearance in 2022 and the downs of a 20-13 season the following year.

This past year after transferring to Arizona, Love improved on his career averages behind 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, with shooting splits of 41% overall and 33% from three.

Love won Pac-12 Player of the Year and helped Arizona finish the season 27-9. The Wildcats bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 with a loss to Clemson.

Love is not on ESPN’s big board of the top 100 prospects that includes Arizona teammates Keshad Johnson (44th) and Pelle Larsson (45th).

Arizona was expected to lose that trio to the pros. Center Oumar Ballo additionally has entered his name into the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining, and starting guard Kylan Boswell is heading to Illinois after his sophomore season.

