Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona’s Caleb Love enters 2024 NBA Draft with potential to return

Apr 16, 2024, 10:20 AM

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year...

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball during the NCAAB game at McKale Center on January 06, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Utes 92-73. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Guard Caleb Love will enter the 2024 NBA Draft after one year with the Arizona Wildcats but posted to his social media accounts that he will maintain his college eligibility.

“First and foremost, I’m filled with gratitude for such an amazing experience to play at the University of Arizona,” he wrote on X. “I thank God for allowing me to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family for their unwavering support every step of the way.

“I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to coach Tommy Lloyd and the entire UofA coaching staff for embracing me and giving me this remarkable opportunity to become a Wildcat. I’m forever grateful.”

RELATED STORIES

Love transferred to Arizona for the 2023-24 season after three years at North Carolina, which included the peak of a national championship game appearance in 2022 and the downs of a 20-13 season the following year.

This past year after transferring to Arizona, Love improved on his career averages behind 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, with shooting splits of 41% overall and 33% from three.

Love won Pac-12 Player of the Year and helped Arizona finish the season 27-9. The Wildcats bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 with a loss to Clemson.

Love is not on ESPN’s big board of the top 100 prospects that includes Arizona teammates Keshad Johnson (44th) and Pelle Larsson (45th).

Arizona was expected to lose that trio to the pros. Center Oumar Ballo additionally has entered his name into the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining, and starting guard Kylan Boswell is heading to Illinois after his sophomore season.

Arizona Basketball

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as he walks off the court after losing to the Clems...

David Veenstra

Former Arizona basketball guard Kylan Boswell commits to Illinois

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell has committed to Illinois, he announced across his social media accounts on Sunday.

2 days ago

Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell vs. Long Beach State in the NCAA Tournament...

Arizona Sports

Kylan Boswell hitting transfer portal after up-and-down year at Arizona

Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Kylan Boswell is entering the transfer portal, reports On3's Jamie Shaw and 247 Sports' Jason Scheer.

7 days ago

South Carolina celebrates winning an NCAA Championship...

Associated Press

NCAA women’s title between South Carolina, Iowa was most-watched hoops game in 5 years

South Carolina's victory over Iowa in the women's NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN.

7 days ago

UConn wins 2024 National Championship...

Bailey Leasure

UConn becomes 1st back-to-back national champion since 2007 with win over Purdue

UConn defeated Purdue to win its sixth championship in program history Monday at State Farm Stadium.

8 days ago

Zach Edey...

Arizona Sports

Zach Edey keeps Purdue in championship game against UConn

Purdue star Zach Edey led both teams in scoring with a 37-point output in the national championship game as UConn won its second in a row.

8 days ago

Dylan Anderson...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats center, former Perry standout Dylan Anderson enters transfer portal

Wildcats center Dylan Anderson, the two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports.

8 days ago

Arizona’s Caleb Love enters 2024 NBA Draft with potential to return