Former Arizona basketball guard Kylan Boswell commits to Illinois

Former Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Kylan Boswell has committed to Illinois, he announced across his social media accounts on Sunday.

Boswell announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last week and the Champaign, Illinois native is heading back home. Boswell is the third incoming transfer for Brad Underwood and the Fighting Illini this offseason, after Mercer’s Jake Davis and Louisville’s Tre White.

Boswell spent the past two seasons in Tuscon after he joined as a five-star recruit and an early enrollee in 2022-23.

This past year he played 36 games for the Wildcats (starting all but one). He averaged 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.6% from the field and 37.9% at 3-point range. He led the Wildcats in steals and had the second-most assists per game.

In November, he shot 56% overall and 59% from behind the arc, but over the next several months, his shooting percentage plummeted to: 32%, 33%, 45% and 35%.

After Boswell’s departure, Jaden Bradley is likely the Wildcats’ starting point guard with rising sophomore Conrad Martinez a potential backup.

Bradley, a transfer from Alabama, scored 18 points and added four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Arizona’s Sweet 16 loss against Clemson. He also scored 12 points off the bench in a second-round win against Dayton. Boswell went a combined 1-for-9 from the field for five points in both of those tournament games.

