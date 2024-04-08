Close
Arizona Wildcats center, former Perry standout Dylan Anderson enters transfer portal

Apr 8, 2024, 3:29 PM

Dylan Anderson...

Dylan Anderson #44 of the Perry Pumas handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Wildcats center Dylan Anderson, a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports on Monday.

On3sports’ Joe Tipton first reported Anderson’s decision following the seven-footer’s two seasons at Arizona in which he played a total of 15 games for head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Anderson was a consensus four-star recruit out of Perry High School, where he became the fifth player in state history to win Gatorade Player of the Year multiple times (Jerryd Bayless, Nico Mannion, Alex Barcello and Corey Hawkins).

The Pumas won their first state title during Anderson’s senior year.

Anderson joined the Wildcats in 2022-23, playing 15 games with a career-high six points in his debut against Nicholls. He played 56 minutes total and scored 21 points on 7-for-17 shooting with nine rebounds.

The center redshirted this past season behind seven-foot bigs Oumar Ballo and Motiejus Krivas.

Ballo entered the portal for his final year of eligibility, he announced via social mediaon  Monday. Forwards Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin previously entered the portal.

