Former Tennessee big man Tobe Awaka is transferring to Arizona, he told On3’s Joe Tipton.

Awaka spent the past two seasons at Tennessee where he averaged 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds across 13.1 minutes per game. He shot 59.1% from the field and 63.8% from the free throw line.

He played in 69 games over two seasons, all off the bench.

247 Sports ranked the 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man 23rd among power forwards and 157th overall in the transfer portal.

Awaka is latest transfer addition for the Wildcats after Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend announced his decision to leave Oakland for the desert this offseason.

Both Awaka and Townsend join an Arizona squad that has undergone quite the change this offseason. They are joined in the frontcourt by returning center Motiejus Krivas.

Forwards Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson have both declared for the NBA Draft and have closed the window on returning to the college ranks.

Guards KJ Lewis and Caleb Love meanwhile are testing the draft waters but are maintaining their college eligibility throughout the process.

Arizona has also watched some of its core members from last season hit the transfer portal. Former big man Oumar Ballo is off to Indiana while guard Kylan Boswell joined Illinois’ ranks.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats are coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament that ended with a Sweet Sixteen loss to the Clemson Tigers.

