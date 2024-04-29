Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Tennessee big man transfer Tobe Awaka lands with Arizona

Apr 29, 2024, 10:43 AM

Tobe Awaka #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers...

Tobe Awaka #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Tennessee big man Tobe Awaka is transferring to Arizona, he told On3’s Joe Tipton.

Awaka spent the past two seasons at Tennessee where he averaged 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds across 13.1 minutes per game. He shot 59.1% from the field and 63.8% from the free throw line.

He played in 69 games over two seasons, all off the bench.

247 Sports ranked the 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man 23rd among power forwards and 157th overall in the transfer portal.

Awaka is latest transfer addition for the Wildcats after Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend announced his decision to leave Oakland for the desert this offseason.

RELATED STORIES

Both Awaka and Townsend join an Arizona squad that has undergone quite the change this offseason. They are joined in the frontcourt by returning center Motiejus Krivas.

Forwards Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson have both declared for the NBA Draft and have closed the window on returning to the college ranks.

Guards KJ Lewis and Caleb Love meanwhile are testing the draft waters but are maintaining their college eligibility throughout the process.

Arizona has also watched some of its core members from last season hit the transfer portal. Former big man Oumar Ballo is off to Indiana while guard Kylan Boswell joined Illinois’ ranks.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats are coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament that ended with a Sweet Sixteen loss to the Clemson Tigers.

Arizona Basketball

Dennis Evans...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon basketball lands Louisville transfer, former 4-star recruit Dennis Evans

Dennis Evans, a 7-foot transfer from Louisville, announced his commitment to Grand Canyon men's basketball on social media Friday.

3 days ago

Trey Townsend of Oakland...

Arizona Sports

Trey Townsend transfers to Arizona after NCAA Tournament run with Oakland

Trey Townsend will transfer from Oakland to Arizona. His commitment fills a hole at power forward for the Wildcats.

5 days ago

Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis dribbles up the court...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis testing NBA Draft waters, will maintain college eligibility

Wildcats guard KJ Lewis announced Tuesday that he is going through the NBA Draft process while still maintaining his college eligibility.

6 days ago

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats lines up a shot during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2024...

Damon Allred

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson declares for 2024 NBA Draft, forgoes remaining eligibility

Arizona Wildcats wing Pelle Larsson declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

12 days ago

Arizona center Oumar Ballo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo commits to Indiana

Arizona Wildcats transfer Oumar Ballo committed on Tuesday to play for the Indiana Hoosiers, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel.

13 days ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Caleb Love enters 2024 NBA Draft with potential to return

Guard Caleb Love will enter the 2024 NBA Draft after one year with the Arizona Wildcats but will keep the option to return to college open.

13 days ago

Tennessee big man transfer Tobe Awaka lands with Arizona