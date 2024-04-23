Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis announced Tuesday that he is going through the 2024 NBA Draft process while still maintaining his college eligibility.

“I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates. Y’all truly have helped me grow into the player that I am today,” Lewis said on X. “I would especially like to thank the University of Arizona coaching staff for believing in me and guiding me through this year and process. Also, a huge thank you to all my brothers! Man, this year has been nothing but a blessing! I have learned lessons that I will cherish forever.

“As part of the next steps to grow and develop my game, I will be going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining my eligibility at the University of Arizona. Thank you, Wildcat nation for the continuous love and support.”

In his lone season at Arizona (36 games played), Lewis averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 18.3 minutes per contest. He shot 46.6% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point land.

During the Wildcats’ run to the Sweet 16, Lewis averaged 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a block in 14 minutes per game.

Lewis is the latest Wildcat to test the NBA Draft waters this offseason.

Last Tuesday, Pac-12 Player of the Year and guard Caleb Love announced his plans to enter the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

The following day, wing Pelle Larson declared for the draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Arizona also watched some of last year’s core enter the transfer portal this offseason, with big man Oumar Ballo (Indiana) and guard Kylan Boswell (Illinois) finding new homes.

