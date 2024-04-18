Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson declares for 2024 NBA Draft, forgoes remaining eligibility

Apr 17, 2024, 6:21 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats lines up a shot during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2024...

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats lines up a shot during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Wildcats wing Pelle Larsson declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, his agent told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Larsson spent the last three years in Tucson, arriving along with head coach Tommy Lloyd. He played 108 games for Arizona, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Prior to arriving at Arizona, Larsson averaged 8.2 points in 25 games during his freshman season at Utah.

Larsson had one more year of eligibility because all players who played during 2020-21 get a COVID exception for one additional year.

Last season, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing averaged 12.8 points (42.6% on three 3s per game), 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He helped lead the Wildcats to their second Sweet 16 appearance during his stay.

RELATED STORIES

Larsson scored more than 20 points in three different games this season, including a 27-point career high in a triple-overtime thriller against Utah.

He also hit a career high of four 3s twice as a senior, including a 4-for-6 effort in a win over the Oregon Ducks in which Larsson scored 22 points.

Larsson is ranked 45th on ESPN’s top 100 for the 2024 draft class and 47th on The Athletic’s most recent mock draft.

He will likely participate in the NBA draft combine, which begins May 12 and continues for a week with drills, testing and scrimmages.

Arizona Basketball

Arizona center Oumar Ballo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo commits to Indiana

Arizona Wildcats transfer Oumar Ballo committed on Tuesday to play for the Indiana Hoosiers, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel.

1 day ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Caleb Love enters 2024 NBA Draft with potential to return

Guard Caleb Love will enter the 2024 NBA Draft after one year with the Arizona Wildcats but will keep the option to return to college open.

1 day ago

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as he walks off the court after losing to the Clems...

David Veenstra

Former Arizona basketball guard Kylan Boswell commits to Illinois

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell has committed to Illinois, he announced across his social media accounts on Sunday.

3 days ago

Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell vs. Long Beach State in the NCAA Tournament...

Arizona Sports

Kylan Boswell hitting transfer portal after up-and-down year at Arizona

Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Kylan Boswell is entering the transfer portal, reports On3's Jamie Shaw and 247 Sports' Jason Scheer.

8 days ago

South Carolina celebrates winning an NCAA Championship...

Associated Press

NCAA women’s title between South Carolina, Iowa was most-watched hoops game in 5 years

South Carolina's victory over Iowa in the women's NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN.

9 days ago

UConn wins 2024 National Championship...

Bailey Leasure

UConn becomes 1st back-to-back national champion since 2007 with win over Purdue

UConn defeated Purdue to win its sixth championship in program history Monday at State Farm Stadium.

9 days ago

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson declares for 2024 NBA Draft, forgoes remaining eligibility