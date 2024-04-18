(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Arizona Wildcats wing Pelle Larsson declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, his agent told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Larsson spent the last three years in Tucson, arriving along with head coach Tommy Lloyd. He played 108 games for Arizona, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Prior to arriving at Arizona, Larsson averaged 8.2 points in 25 games during his freshman season at Utah.

Larsson had one more year of eligibility because all players who played during 2020-21 get a COVID exception for one additional year.

Last season, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing averaged 12.8 points (42.6% on three 3s per game), 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He helped lead the Wildcats to their second Sweet 16 appearance during his stay.

Larsson scored more than 20 points in three different games this season, including a 27-point career high in a triple-overtime thriller against Utah.

He also hit a career high of four 3s twice as a senior, including a 4-for-6 effort in a win over the Oregon Ducks in which Larsson scored 22 points.

Larsson is ranked 45th on ESPN’s top 100 for the 2024 draft class and 47th on The Athletic’s most recent mock draft.

He will likely participate in the NBA draft combine, which begins May 12 and continues for a week with drills, testing and scrimmages.