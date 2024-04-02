Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats wing Filip Borovicanin enters transfer portal

Apr 2, 2024, 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:34 am

Filip Borovicanin #1 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball against Kamron Hobbs #0 of the Morgan State Bears during the second half of the NCAAB game at McKale Center on December 22, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Lead editor

The Arizona Wildcats saw two of their non-rotation wings enter the transfer portal on Monday with Filip Borovicanin joining Paulius Murauskas.

Borovicanin posted his intentions to enter the portal on Instagram.

Nothing in life is easy, neither is my basketball journey. When I came to Arizona, I thought it was a stepping stone to some of my biggiest dreams , but not everything is always as you imagine. I am grateful for this experience and the wonderful two years in Arizona where I made many friends and came out stronger from it all. I open the transfer portal and promise that one day I will get what I came to America for. Wildcat for life 🐻⬇️ GO CATS!

The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Serbia appeared in 14 games as a freshman and 20 more this past season for Arizona, but like the freshman Lithuanian Murauskas, he didn’t earn the trust of head coach Tommy Lloyd by the postseason.

Borovicanin averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game.

