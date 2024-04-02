The Arizona Wildcats saw two of their non-rotation wings enter the transfer portal on Monday with Filip Borovicanin joining Paulius Murauskas.

Borovicanin posted his intentions to enter the portal on Instagram.

Nothing in life is easy, neither is my basketball journey. When I came to Arizona, I thought it was a stepping stone to some of my biggiest dreams , but not everything is always as you imagine. I am grateful for this experience and the wonderful two years in Arizona where I made many friends and came out stronger from it all. I open the transfer portal and promise that one day I will get what I came to America for. Wildcat for life 🐻⬇️ GO CATS!

The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Serbia appeared in 14 games as a freshman and 20 more this past season for Arizona, but like the freshman Lithuanian Murauskas, he didn’t earn the trust of head coach Tommy Lloyd by the postseason.

Borovicanin averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game.

It appeared both he and Murauskas had a shot at earning minutes as shooting specialists on the wing and got their most run in an overseas trip of exhibition games for the Wildcats. But the 6-foot-8 Murauskas likewise couldn’t latch on as a rotation player by the regular season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Lloyd stuck to an eight-man rotation late in the year, with forwards Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson getting backed up by smaller players in alternative lineups. Point guards Kylan Boswell and Jaden Bradley often played together, with freshman guard K.J. Lewis finding himself in the rotation because of his defensive chops.

Borovicanin and Murauskas could have found new opportunities in 2024-25 with Johnson and Larsson departing, but Arizona also has McDonald’s All-American forward Carter Bryant and reclassified wing Joson Sanon incoming as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

Follow @kzimmermanaz