Arizona lands Campbell transfer Anthony Dell’Orso, per report

Campbell transfer and sophomore wing Anthony Dell’Orso has committed to Arizona, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Dell’Orso was second-team All-Conference for the Fighting Camels last season, averaging 19.5 points and, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38% at 3-point range. Dell’Orso also got to the foul line a fair bit, taking 4.9 free throws a game and shooting 80.9% on ’em.

The 6-foot-6 forward is still testing the NBA Draft waters, although he is not ranked in ESPN’s top 100 prospects and did not receive an invite to the NBA Combine or G League Elite Camp.

Tommy Lloyd is looking at his biggest roster overhaul since taking the job in Tucson three years ago, potentially losing his entire starting lineup. Point guard Kylan Boswell transferred to Illinois and center Oumar Ballo is now playing for Indiana. Wings Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson are expected to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft while the status of Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love is in the air.

Love has a year of eligibility remaining and initially declared for the draft. He did not make the list of invites for the combine but did get a nod for the G League Elite Camp. Most draft boards do not project Love to get drafted, so there’s a chance he could return to the Wildcats for one more go.

Guard Jaden Bradley should return and ditto for K.J. Lewis. Motiejus Krivas backed up Ballo as a freshman and will now take over the 5 spot in the starting lineup. The freshman class has four top 100 commits, including top-20 talent Carter Bryant, who is expected to start on the wing. Joining Krivas in the frontcourt will be Oakland transfer Trey Townsend, the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year.

