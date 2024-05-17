Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU’s Jayden Quaintance among Arizona connections on USA Basketball U18 camp roster

May 16, 2024, 5:20 PM

Arizona State center commit Jayden Quaintance...

McDonalds High School All American forward Jayden Quaintance (21) poses for a photo during the McDonalds High School All American Portrait Day at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria on March 29, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Newly signed Arizona State basketball recruit Jayden Quaintance was among 30 participants named to the USA Basketball U18 camp roster on Wednesday.

After decommitting from Kentucky, Quaintance committed April 29 to play under head coach Bobby Hurley. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound center was initially slated to graduate in 2025 but reclassified to 2024 so he could play a year earlier in college.

The five-star recruit was rated the No. 2 center prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and represented USA Basketball in FIBA’s U16 USA basketball tournament last summer.

Quaintaince is among 30 prospects chosen from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 to participate in this year’s USA Basketball training camp.

He isn’t the only Arizona connection to the U18 national team.

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd is the USA Basketball U18 head coach

USA Basketball announced its coaching staff for the 2024 Under-18 national team in February would be headed by Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd.

This will be Lloyd’s first head-coaching stint with USA Basketball as he previously served as the court coach for the 2022 USA men’s U18 national team.

In his three years at Arizona, Lloyd has a combined 88-20 record and has led the Wildcats to three straight Pac-12 Tournament championships. This past season, the Wildcats made it to the Sweet 16 for the second time in Lloyd’s tenure and were eliminated by Clemson, 77-72.

House twins to participate in training camp

Prospects Kaden and Kalek House (class of 2026) were among the participants in the camp.

The Desert Mountain High School (Scottsdale) players recently decided to transfer to AZ Compass Prep, where they will team with fellow USA Basketball camper Jeremiah Fears (2025).

The twins are the sons of former Arizona State guard Eddie House and brothers of New Mexico guard and former Sun Devil Jaelen House.

According to 247Sports, both have offers from GCU and Washington State but have yet to commit.

