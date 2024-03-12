Arizona Wildcats’ Caleb Love named 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year
Mar 12, 2024, 9:34 AM | Updated: 10:29 am
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday, the conference announced.
The senior guard is averaging 18.7 points on 43% shooting and 35.2% from long range. He added 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per 32.2 minutes of work.
His 59 made three-pointers in conference play led the Pac-12.
Love marks the 10th Wildcat to take home Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and comes in the final season of the conference’s current affiliation.
In addition to winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year and earning an All-Pac-12 First Team nod, Love has also been named to the Wooden Award National Ballot and is a finalist for the Jerry West Award.
The guard wasn’t the only Wildcat honored on Tuesday, with center Oumar Ballo earning an All-Pac-12 First Team nod.
In 31 games played, the big man is averaging 13.1 points on 64% shooting, 10 rebounds and one block per game.
Guard Pelle Larsson additionally made the five-man All-Pac-12 Second Team after he averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists this regular season while shooting 54% overall.
Ballo and Arizona State’s Frankie Collins represented the state on the All-Defensive Team.
Collins set a school record for regular season steals with 83, averaging out to 2.7 per game.
A look at the Pac-12 honors handed down on Tuesday:
All-Pac-12 First Team 2024
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|YR.
|HOMETOWN
|Oumar Ballo**
|Arizona
|C
|R-Sr.
|Koulikoro, Mali
|Adem Bona
|UCLA
|F
|So.
|Ebonyi, Nigeria
|Keion Brooks Jr.
|Washington
|F
|Gr.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Branden Carlson**
|Utah
|C
|Sr.
|South Jordan, Utah
|N’Faly Dante**
|Oregon
|C
|Sr.
|Bamako, Mali
|Isaac Jones
|Washington State
|F
|5th
|Spanaway, Wash.
|Caleb Love
|Arizona
|G
|Sr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Myles Rice
|Washington State
|G
|R-Fr.
|Columbia, S.C.
|KJ Simpson
|Colorado
|G
|Jr.
|Panorama City, Calif.
|Jaylon Tyson
|California
|G
|Jr.
|Plano, Texas
All-Pac-12 Second Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|YR.
|HOMETOWN
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Oregon
|G
|Sr.
|East Chicago, Ind.
|Tristan da Silva
|Colorado
|F
|Sr.
|Munich, Germany
|Boogie Ellis
|USC
|G
|5th
|San Diego, Calif.
|Pelle Larsson
|Arizona
|G
|Sr.
|Nacka, Sweden
|Maxime Raynaud
|Stanford
|F
|Jr.
|Paris, France
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Isaiah Collier, USC; Frankie Collins, ASU; Jordan Pope, OSU; Deivon Smith, UTAH; Jaylen Wells, WSU.
* denotes number of All-Pac-12 First Team honors
Pac-12 All-Freshman Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Isaiah Collier
|USC
|G
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sebastian Mack
|UCLA
|G
|Chicago, Ill.
|Myles Rice
|Washington State
|G
|Columbia, S.C.
|Jackson Shelstad
|Oregon
|G
|West Linn, Ore.
|Cody Williams
|Colorado
|F
|Gilbert, Ariz.
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Kanaan Carlyle, STAN; KJ Lewis, ARIZ.
Pac-12 All-Defensive Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|YR.
|HOMETOWN
|Oumar Ballo
|Arizona
|C
|R-Sr.
|Koulikoro, Mali
|Adem Bona**
|UCLA
|F
|So.
|Ebonyi, Nigeria
|Frankie Collins
|Arizona State
|G
|Jr.
|Sacramento, Calif.
|N’Faly Dante
|Oregon
|C
|Sr.
|Bamako, Mali
|Kobe Johnson**
|USC
|G
|Jr.
|Milwaukee, Wis.
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Keshad Johnson, ARIZ; Spencer Jones, STAN; Joshua Morgan, USC; KJ Simpson, COLO.
* denotes number of All-Defensive Team honors