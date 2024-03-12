Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday, the conference announced.

The senior guard is averaging 18.7 points on 43% shooting and 35.2% from long range. He added 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per 32.2 minutes of work.

His 59 made three-pointers in conference play led the Pac-12.

Love marks the 10th Wildcat to take home Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and comes in the final season of the conference’s current affiliation.

In addition to winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year and earning an All-Pac-12 First Team nod, Love has also been named to the Wooden Award National Ballot and is a finalist for the Jerry West Award.

The guard wasn’t the only Wildcat honored on Tuesday, with center Oumar Ballo earning an All-Pac-12 First Team nod.

In 31 games played, the big man is averaging 13.1 points on 64% shooting, 10 rebounds and one block per game.

Guard Pelle Larsson additionally made the five-man All-Pac-12 Second Team after he averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists this regular season while shooting 54% overall.

Ballo and Arizona State’s Frankie Collins represented the state on the All-Defensive Team.

Collins set a school record for regular season steals with 83, averaging out to 2.7 per game.

A look at the Pac-12 honors handed down on Tuesday:

All-Pac-12 First Team 2024

NAME SCHOOL POS. YR. HOMETOWN Oumar Ballo** Arizona C R-Sr. Koulikoro, Mali Adem Bona UCLA F So. Ebonyi, Nigeria Keion Brooks Jr. Washington F Gr. Fort Wayne, Ind. Branden Carlson** Utah C Sr. South Jordan, Utah N’Faly Dante** Oregon C Sr. Bamako, Mali Isaac Jones Washington State F 5th Spanaway, Wash. Caleb Love Arizona G Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Myles Rice Washington State G R-Fr. Columbia, S.C. KJ Simpson Colorado G Jr. Panorama City, Calif. Jaylon Tyson California G Jr. Plano, Texas

All-Pac-12 Second Team

NAME SCHOOL POS. YR. HOMETOWN Jermaine Couisnard Oregon G Sr. East Chicago, Ind. Tristan da Silva Colorado F Sr. Munich, Germany Boogie Ellis USC G 5th San Diego, Calif. Pelle Larsson Arizona G Sr. Nacka, Sweden Maxime Raynaud Stanford F Jr. Paris, France

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Isaiah Collier, USC; Frankie Collins, ASU; Jordan Pope, OSU; Deivon Smith, UTAH; Jaylen Wells, WSU.

* denotes number of All-Pac-12 First Team honors

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team

NAME SCHOOL POS. HOMETOWN Isaiah Collier USC G Atlanta, Ga. Sebastian Mack UCLA G Chicago, Ill. Myles Rice Washington State G Columbia, S.C. Jackson Shelstad Oregon G West Linn, Ore. Cody Williams Colorado F Gilbert, Ariz.

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Kanaan Carlyle, STAN; KJ Lewis, ARIZ.

Pac-12 All-Defensive Team

NAME SCHOOL POS. YR. HOMETOWN Oumar Ballo Arizona C R-Sr. Koulikoro, Mali Adem Bona** UCLA F So. Ebonyi, Nigeria Frankie Collins Arizona State G Jr. Sacramento, Calif. N’Faly Dante Oregon C Sr. Bamako, Mali Kobe Johnson** USC G Jr. Milwaukee, Wis.

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Keshad Johnson, ARIZ; Spencer Jones, STAN; Joshua Morgan, USC; KJ Simpson, COLO.

* denotes number of All-Defensive Team honors

