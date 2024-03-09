Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award National Ballot on Saturday. The Wooden Award Trophy is given to the most outstanding college basketball player in the country.

In his first year with Arizona, the senior is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 43.7% overall from the floor and 36.1% from behind the 3-point line.

Former Arizona forward Sean Elliott remains the only Wildcat to have won the award. The University of Arizona’s all-time leading scorer won the award in 1989.

UCLA’s Marques Johnson was the first recipient of the men’s Wooden Award in 1977. In 2004, the award started honoring women’s players as well.

Purdue’s Zach Edey, who won the award last year, is a finalist again this season. If Edey wins the award next month, he would be the first repeat winner since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983.

Voting will take place from March 18-25. The finalists for the 2024 Wooden Award will be announced on April 2.

The 2023-24 Wooden Award Men’s National Ballot

Johni Broome, Auburn

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, UConn

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Mark Sears, Alabama

Jamal Shead, Houston

