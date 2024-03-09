Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love named to Wooden Award National Ballot
Mar 9, 2024, 3:00 PM
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award National Ballot on Saturday. The Wooden Award Trophy is given to the most outstanding college basketball player in the country.
In his first year with Arizona, the senior is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 43.7% overall from the floor and 36.1% from behind the 3-point line.
Former Arizona forward Sean Elliott remains the only Wildcat to have won the award. The University of Arizona’s all-time leading scorer won the award in 1989.
UCLA’s Marques Johnson was the first recipient of the men’s Wooden Award in 1977. In 2004, the award started honoring women’s players as well.
Purdue’s Zach Edey, who won the award last year, is a finalist again this season. If Edey wins the award next month, he would be the first repeat winner since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983.
Voting will take place from March 18-25. The finalists for the 2024 Wooden Award will be announced on April 2.
The 2023-24 Wooden Award Men’s National Ballot
Johni Broome, Auburn
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Tristen Newton, UConn
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Mark Sears, Alabama
Jamal Shead, Houston