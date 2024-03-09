Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love named to Wooden Award National Ballot

Mar 9, 2024, 3:00 PM

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils dur...

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the NCAAB game at McKale Center on February 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award National Ballot on Saturday. The Wooden Award Trophy is given to the most outstanding college basketball player in the country.

In his first year with Arizona, the senior is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 43.7% overall from the floor and 36.1% from behind the 3-point line.

Former Arizona forward Sean Elliott remains the only Wildcat to have won the award. The University of Arizona’s all-time leading scorer won the award in 1989.

RELATED STORIES

UCLA’s Marques Johnson was the first recipient of the men’s Wooden Award in 1977. In 2004, the award started honoring women’s players as well.

Purdue’s Zach Edey, who won the award last year, is a finalist again this season. If Edey wins the award next month, he would be the first repeat winner since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983.

Voting will take place from March 18-25. The finalists for the 2024 Wooden Award will be announced on April 2.

The 2023-24 Wooden Award Men’s National Ballot

Johni Broome, Auburn
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Tristen Newton, UConn
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Mark Sears, Alabama
Jamal Shead, Houston

Arizona Basketball

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers goes up for a dunk over Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons...

Associated Press

Pacers G, Arizona standout Bennedict Mathurin to miss the rest of the season with shoulder injury

Former Arizona Wildcats guard and current Pacer Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum.

1 hour ago

USC Arizona Basketball...

Associated Press

Arizona women’s basketball eliminated from final Pac-12 Tournament by No. 5 USC, JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins scored 17 points and No. 5 Southern California defeated Arizona in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday night.

2 days ago

Arizona guard Caleb Love...

Arizona Sports

Arizona wins final Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season title with win over UCLA

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats are the final regular season men's basketball champions of the Pac-12 after a win over UCLA.

2 days ago

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after scoring a basket against the Florida Atlantic Ow...

Vincent DeAngelis

Arizona Wildcats float around No. 1, 2 seed in bracketology projections

The University of Arizona is in contention with the University of Tennessee for a No.1 seed for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

5 days ago

Arizona Wildcats celebrate...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats back inside top 5 of latest college basketball rankings

The Wildcats are back inside the top five of the Associated Press men's college basketball rankings after wins over ASU and OSU.

5 days ago

Arizona's Caleb Love celebrates a dunk...

Associated Press

Arizona clobbers Oregon in final home game of season

Arizona men's basketball was impressive offensively on Saturday, taking down the Oregon Ducks 103-83 in Tucson.

7 days ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love named to Wooden Award National Ballot