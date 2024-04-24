Jamiya Neal transfers from Arizona State to Creighton

Former Arizona State men’s basketball player Jamiya Neal announced his commitment to Creighton on social media Wednesday.

Neal played three seasons in Tempe under head coach Bobby Hurley before entering the transfer portal this offseason. The 6-foot-6 wing joins a Bluejays program fresh off a 25-10 season in which they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after wins over Akron and Oregon.

The Toledo native, who attended Phoenix Hillcrest Prep, started 27 of 28 games played last season and finished fourth on the team in scoring at 11.0 points per game. He also provided 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 27.5% at 3-point range in his junior campaign.

Neal led the squad in minutes (1050) and rebounds (174) after seeing a role increase from his first two years with ASU. He played 33 minutes per game after 15.8 in 2022-23 and 14.7 in 2021-22.

He made a game-sealing block at the buzzer to beat Stanford in December.

The Sun Devils will have a very different look once again next season with point guard Frankie Collins headed to TCU and role players Kamari Lands, Bryant Selebangue, Zane Meeks, Akil Watson and Braelon Green in the portal.

Forward Basheer Jihad from Ball State and guard Alston Mason from Missouri State are incoming transfers to bolster Hurley’s squad in its Big 12 debut.

