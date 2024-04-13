Former Arizona State guard Frankie Collins has committed to TCU, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Collins has one year of eligibility remaining.

Collins announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last month.

Collins spent the past two seasons in Tempe after he joined Arizona State before the 2022-23 season as a transfer from Michigan.

This past year he played and started all 32 games for the Sun Devils. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 31% at 3-point range. He led ASU in scoring, assists and steals and had the second-most rebounds.

Collins received All-Defensive and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors from the Pac-12, becoming the first ASU player on the All-Defensive Team since 2019.

He was sixth in the country in steals and his 84 steals were the most by a Pac-12 player since 2018-19. Collins also set the ASU school record for most steals in a season, surpassing Fat Lever’s previous record of 76 in the 1981-82 season.

