ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball reportedly hires Jerrance Howard to Bobby Hurley’s coaching staff

Apr 17, 2024, 10:46 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

Jerrance Howard...

Landen Lucas #33, assistant coach Jerrance Howard, and Carlton Bragg Jr. #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrate the play against the Michigan State Spartans during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 19, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State basketball has hired former Kansas and Texas assistant coach Jerrance Howard to fill a hole on Bobby Hurley’s staff, reports The Athletic’s Tobias Bass and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Howard spent the 2023-24 season on the Southern Illinois staff under Bryan Mullins, who was fired in March. Prior, Howard worked under Texas coach Chris Beard from 2021-23.

He spent 2013-21 on Kansas head coach Bill Self’s staff and before that was Larry Brown’s assistant at SMU for a single season.

The 43-year-old Howard played for the Illinois Fighting Illini and is from Peoria, Ill. He joined the staff there to get in start in coaching from 2007-12.

The report of a hire to Hurley’s staff comes five days after ASU lost top assistant Jermaine Kimbrough to Grand Canyon.

At Arizona State from 2021-24, Kimbrough was a key recruiter but also led the charge in building the Sun Devils’ defense. This past season, the Sun Devils used an aggressive press that helped point guard Frankie Collins set a single-season steals record (84).

Howard now will help support Hurley’s Arizona State team is facing a near-complete roster rebuild after the 2023-24 season. Collins is among the group of Sun Devils transferring out.

