Arizona State basketball has hired former Kansas and Texas assistant coach Jerrance Howard to fill a hole on Bobby Hurley’s staff, reports The Athletic’s Tobias Bass and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Howard spent the 2023-24 season on the Southern Illinois staff under Bryan Mullins, who was fired in March. Prior, Howard worked under Texas coach Chris Beard from 2021-23.

He spent 2013-21 on Kansas head coach Bill Self’s staff and before that was Larry Brown’s assistant at SMU for a single season.

The 43-year-old Howard played for the Illinois Fighting Illini and is from Peoria, Ill. He joined the staff there to get in start in coaching from 2007-12.

The report of a hire to Hurley’s staff comes five days after ASU lost top assistant Jermaine Kimbrough to Grand Canyon.

At Arizona State from 2021-24, Kimbrough was a key recruiter but also led the charge in building the Sun Devils’ defense. This past season, the Sun Devils used an aggressive press that helped point guard Frankie Collins set a single-season steals record (84).

Howard now will help support Hurley’s Arizona State team is facing a near-complete roster rebuild after the 2023-24 season. Collins is among the group of Sun Devils transferring out.

Follow @AZSports