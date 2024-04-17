Arizona State basketball reportedly hires Jerrance Howard to Bobby Hurley’s coaching staff
Apr 17, 2024, 10:46 AM | Updated: 10:46 am
(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
Arizona State basketball has hired former Kansas and Texas assistant coach Jerrance Howard to fill a hole on Bobby Hurley’s staff, reports The Athletic’s Tobias Bass and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Howard spent the 2023-24 season on the Southern Illinois staff under Bryan Mullins, who was fired in March. Prior, Howard worked under Texas coach Chris Beard from 2021-23.
He spent 2013-21 on Kansas head coach Bill Self’s staff and before that was Larry Brown’s assistant at SMU for a single season.
The 43-year-old Howard played for the Illinois Fighting Illini and is from Peoria, Ill. He joined the staff there to get in start in coaching from 2007-12.
The report of a hire to Hurley’s staff comes five days after ASU lost top assistant Jermaine Kimbrough to Grand Canyon.
At Arizona State from 2021-24, Kimbrough was a key recruiter but also led the charge in building the Sun Devils’ defense. This past season, the Sun Devils used an aggressive press that helped point guard Frankie Collins set a single-season steals record (84).
Howard now will help support Hurley’s Arizona State team is facing a near-complete roster rebuild after the 2023-24 season. Collins is among the group of Sun Devils transferring out.