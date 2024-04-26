Former Arizona State and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Daniels, the most recent Heisman Trophy winner, played three seasons in Tempe under former head coach Herm Edwards before transferring to LSU in 2022. He played two seasons in Baton Rouge ahead of this year’s draft.

Daniels played in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season but totaled 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 28 games before leaving for LSU.

He had a promising first year with ASU in 2019 (2,943 passing yards, 355 rushing yards), highlighted by a game-sealing touchdown heave to Brandon Aiyuk to upset No. 6 Oregon in Tempe. The Sun Devils went 8-5 with a win over Florida State in the Sun Bowl that season.

College timelines can be weird 😅 Here’s Jayden Daniels completing a bomb to Brandon Aiyuk at Arizona State in 2019 🎯 Aiyuk is entering his 5th season while Daniels is a likely Top 3 pick next week 🎥: @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/K2JjQtAMCl — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 19, 2024

Daniels transfers to LSU

Daniels was one of many Sun Devils to leave the program via the transfer portal amid an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.

In a post to X, the quarterback referenced his transition from Arizona State and the support he received at LSU.

“Coming to Louisiana from Arizona State was a whirlwind, just because of how everything transpired,” Daniels said. “Transferring to LSU, it gave me a fresh start and a breath of fresh air. It gave me that joy of football back and I’m appreciative of it. Year 1 (with the Tigers) was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it … Year 2 we took it up a notch. While we did not accomplish our ultimate goal, we did lay the foundation for the path to success.”

He continued developing for the Tigers and eventually became the best player in college football. His 40 touchdown passes, four interceptions, 3,812 passing yards and 1,134 rushing yards demonstrated that improvement and led to many accolades.

The quarterback not only won the Heisman but the AP Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award.

Daniels finished his Tigers career with 6,725 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and seven interceptions over his final two seasons.

Jayden Daniels joins rebuilding Commanders

Daniels was projected to go in the top five in most national mock drafts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Daniels to land No. 2 to the Commanders.

Daniels joins an organization starting a different era with first-year general manager Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be Daniels’ offensive coordinator.

