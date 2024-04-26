Close
Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels selected 2nd overall by Commanders in NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024, 5:27 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was picked second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. (Arizona Sports Photo/Tyler Drake)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona State and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Daniels, the most recent Heisman Trophy winner, played three seasons in Tempe under former head coach Herm Edwards before transferring to LSU in 2022. He played two seasons in Baton Rouge ahead of this year’s draft.

Daniels played in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season but totaled 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 28 games before leaving for LSU.

He had a promising first year with ASU in 2019 (2,943 passing yards, 355 rushing yards), highlighted by a game-sealing touchdown heave to Brandon Aiyuk to upset No. 6 Oregon in Tempe. The Sun Devils went 8-5 with a win over Florida State in the Sun Bowl that season.

Daniels transfers to LSU

